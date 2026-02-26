Delhi Cops Bitten, Shoes & Stones Thrown At Them As JNU Protest Turns Violent

New Delhi: JNU protests turned violent on Thursday as demonstrators pelted stones, banners, sticks and shoes at Delhi Police officers, causing injuries to several cops. Policemen were also bitten by the protesters, who are demanding the enactment of UGC regulations along with the Rohith Act and the resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit over her alleged casteist remarks at a recent podcast.

Kishangarh SHO Rajkumar, Sarojini Nagar SHO Atul Tyagi and Vasant Kunj ACP Ved Prakash are among the personnel injured in the violent clash.

Delhi cop bitten by protesters | Image: ANI

A call for ‘Long March’ from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus to the Ministry of Education was made by the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), however, they were intimated that there was no permission of such type of protest by the JNU administration. Despite the lack of permission, around 400-500 students gathered outside the JNU campus at around 3:20 pm and held a protest march.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) had been deployed outside the university campus hours before the march began.

Advertisement

Demands Of Protesters:

Enactment of UGC Regulations Apology from Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Resignation of Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Implementation of Rohith Act

‘Deplorable…’: JNU Issues Statement

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) issued a statement after the violent protests, stating that the demand of the protesters to implement the UGC regulations is in violation of the Supreme Court's order, which issued a stay on the regulations. The university further stated that the Vice Chancellor has no power over the regulations.

“JNU is a public university hence accountable to the Government, the Parliament and the Indian taxpayers. It is deplorable that a woman OBC Vice Chancellor is instead attacked on false allegations, only to divert from the issue of violence and vandalism of public property,” the university added.