MNS Worker Arrested Over Removal of PM Modi’s Photo at Pune College

Pune: Pune City Police have arrested a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) worker from Mumbai in connection with the removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph from a college in Pune, said a senior police officer from Pune City Police The incident took place during MNS leader Amit Thackeray’s visit to Government Polytechnic Pune college, where the photograph of PM Modi was, according to them was displayed alongside that of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Thackeray had allegedly asked party workers to remove the photograph. Following the incident, a case was registered at Chaturshringi Police Station of Pune City Police against Amit Thackeray and 25 MNS workers. Two people were arrested earlier in the case. Ashish Sable was arrested by Pune Police in Mumbai and will be produced before a court in Pune on Thursday morning.

With Sable’s arrest, the total number of arrests in connection with the removal of PM Modi’s photograph has risen to three. Meanwhile, High drama unfolded outside Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray's residence, 'Shivtirth', as a large number of party workers gathered on Monday to "welcome" Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers following reports of a planned protest.

The tension followed a controversy involving Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, who allegedly removed photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah from a Pune college office, sparking a backlash from the BJP. Speaking to ANI about the situation, MNS leader Mahindra Bhanushali said, “We heard that BJP workers were coming here to protest against Amit Thackeray. So, we are standing here to 'welcome' them. Come on, we are ready to receive you. But so far, no one has shown up; it's just rumours that they are coming. When will they arrive? Come quickly; all MNS workers are waiting for you.”

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Bhanushali further issued a stern warning to the BJP Yuva Morcha, saying, “Stop giving empty threats. Tell us where we should come instead. But if you come here, bring a few ambulances with you; otherwise, you might have trouble getting back.” MNS leader Avinash Jadhav echoed the sentiment, describing Raj Thackeray's residence as a “temple.”

While the BJP Yuva Morcha had reportedly planned a protest at the Dadar residence, no workers have arrived at the spot till now. Meanwhile, an FIR was registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) president Amit Raj Thackeray and 20-25 unidentified office-bearers, students, and workers in connection with an alleged incident at Government Polytechnic in Pune's Ganeshkhind area, police said on Monday.

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According to the FIR registered at Chatushringi Police Station, the incident took place between 12:30 pm and 1:15 pm on Monday when Thackeray, accompanied by party workers, allegedly entered the college office without permission. The complainant, Rajendra Kashiram Patil, alleged that the group entered the office and removed a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi displayed there.