MNS Workers Assault Gaming Zone Staff in Kalyan Over School Kids Skipping Class

In a new case of moral policing turned violent, members of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) reportedly attacked employees of a gaming zone in Kalyan, a suburb adjacent to Mumbai. The reason? Children visiting the arcade in school uniforms during school hours.

Led by local MNS leader Ulhas Bhoir, the group stormed the gaming zone and questioned the staff about students allegedly skipping school to play games. A video of the incident shows Bhoir confronting one of the employees, accusing them of wasting their future.

When the employee calmly responded, “What can I do?”, Bhoir slapped him across the face. The leader shouted about kids “stealing Rs 4,000 from home” and blamed the gaming zone for “ruining this generation.”

Bhoir added, “He used to score 95% in class 5, now he gets 60%.” He then issued a threat: if schoolchildren are spotted in uniform at the gaming zone again, he would demolish the place.

This isn’t the first time MNS workers have taken the law into their own hands. Earlier this month in Nanded, MNS members beat up a public toilet worker after a verbal argument. The issue started when a man confronted the toilet staff for charging women for using the facility. The situation escalated when he demanded the worker speak in Marathi, and when he refused, the MNS group assaulted him with punches and slaps.

While concerns over children skipping school are valid, the use of violence raises serious questions about whether this is the right way to handle social issues or should political party workers should be allowed to take enforcement into their own hands.

Moral policing often blurs the line between concern and intimidation. The right path would be to involve parents, schools, and local authorities rather than fists and threats.

Authorities have yet to comment on whether action will be taken.