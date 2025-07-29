MNS Workers Assault Coaching Director in Kalyan for ‘Cheating Students’ with Fake GST Inspector Claim - Watch Video

Kalyan: In an another incident, workers from Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) physically assaulted the director of a coaching centre in Kalyan, near Mumbai. The victim, Siddharth Singh Chandel, who runs Siddharth Logic Coaching Classes, was allegedly attacked over accusations of charging exorbitant fees and cheating students preparing for MPSC and UPSC exams.

The attack, which occurred in broad daylight and was captured on video, has ignited public fury and raised serious questions about rising lawlessness linked to political groups.

Video Shows MNS worker slaps coaching centre's director

A 2.5-minute video of the incident shows three MNS members confronting Chandel across a desk inside his office. Though Chandel attempts to calm the situation while speaking on his phone, the conversation escalates quickly.

In another moment, one MNS worker slaps Chandel across the face and another throws a stainless-steel bottle at him.

A third hurls a wooden plaque in anger.

Several female students were present in the room during the incident, visibly shaken. One of them filmed the entire assault on her mobile phone. The video ends with one of the attackers threatening Chandel as they surround him aggressively.

Allegations Against the Coaching Centre

According to MNS workers, Chandel was charging high fees under the guise of offering premium coaching services for civil service exams. They also claimed that Chandel falsely presented himself as a GST inspector to gain students’ trust and exploit them financially.

The coaching centre is located right across from Kalyan Railway Station, making it easily accessible and popular among aspirants. However, students reportedly complained that classes were not being held regularly despite paying large sums in tuition.

MNS Violence Becoming a Pattern

This attack is not an isolated incident. In recent weeks, MNS workers have been accused of multiple assaults, particularly targeting individuals for allegedly insulting the Marathi language or Marathi pride.

Notable recent cases include:

The beating of a shopkeeper in Mira Road.

An assault in Vikhroli.

Attacks on auto drivers from other states.

Raj Thackeray's Response: No Apology, Only Threats

Instead of condemning the actions, MNS chief Raj Thackeray has reportedly defended and backed the attackers. According to reports, he even encouraged more such actions, asking supporters to avoid recording videos, but continue “punishing” those they believe have disrespected Marathi identity.

His statements have emboldened party workers, with the MNS issuing threats of further violence if Thackeray is criticized in the media or public space.

Hindi Language Row Behind Rising Tensions

The surge in aggression is believed to be tied to a recent state government order mandating Hindi as a compulsory subject from Classes I to V. Both Raj Thackeray’s MNS and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) have strongly opposed the move, viewing it as a threat to Marathi language and culture.

This sparked a political clash between MNS and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Raj Thackeray exchanged heated remarks, with Thackeray even issuing a violent threat, saying, “Dubey dubey kar marenge” (we will drown and kill him).

Government’s Silence Under Fire

Maharashtra Home Minister Yogesh Kadam further fueled the controversy with his remarks. Instead of condemning the violence, he said, “Action will be taken against anyone who disrespects Marathi... Marathi will have to be spoken in Maharashtra.”

This lack of accountability has drawn criticism from civil society, activists, and opposition leaders, who demand immediate action against the attackers and better protection for citizens.

Call for Justice

The attack on Siddharth Chandel has sparked renewed calls for strict legal action and an end to mob justice by political outfits. Citizens and student groups are urging authorities to restore law and order and protect educational institutions from intimidation.