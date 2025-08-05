MNS Workers Storm Nagpur Bank, Thrash Employee Allegedly Over 'Violation Of Regulation'

A group of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers stormed a bank on Mount Road in Nagpur and assaulted bank employees, alleging that the bank had seized and auctioned a person's earthmover, purchased on a loan, without notifying the owner.

A video of the incident shows the group entering the bank’s premises, mercilessly beating an employee, and chanting slogans in Marathi. They also used abusive language during the protest.

The visuals showing the MNS workers unleashing their aggression on the bank employee by slapping him repeatedly has taken people by surprise.

The MNS workers claimed that the earthmover, a JCB machine purchased by a Marathi customer named Indrajit Mule through a bank loan, was seized by the bank after Mule defaulted on the loan and was auctioned without informing him. Enraged by this, the MNS workers took drastic action to seek justice for Mule, alleging that the bank violated regulations.

It is being said that 50 MNS workers, led by city president Chandu Lade, participated in the protest at the bank. The affected customer, Indrajit Mule, was also present during the incident. The group reportedly assaulted the bank manager and defaced the bank’s signboard with ink.

The video also shows police intervening to take stock of the situation.