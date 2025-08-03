Watch: Grand Welcome For Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit As He Returns Home After Acquittal In Malegaon Blast Case

Pune, Maharashtra: Celebrations erupted at the Pune residence of Lt Colonel Prasad Shrikant Purohit as he returned like a hero following his acquittal in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.

Lt Colonel Purohit received a grand welcome from well-wishers, including family members and friends who had gathered outside his home.

Firecrackers were burst in the residential society to mark his return. A group of drummers, dressed in white, played energetically, creating a festive atmosphere as he made his way into the housing complex.

A large number of people assembled outside his residence to extend a jubilant welcome. He was seen greeting them, waving, and shaking hands from an open-roof vehicle.

Chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” filled the air, while flower petals were showered on him by his well-wishers.

Commenting on the elaborate arrangements, a college friend of Lt Colonel Purohit said, “He has received justice after 17 years. He was implicated in a false case. Now, after the court's verdict, he returns home as an innocent man. We felt it was important to welcome him with full respect, and have made all arrangements accordingly.”

Speaking to reporters stationed outside his house, Lt Colonel Purohit shared his emotions, “I’m in a different state of mind. Today, I’m being welcomed by my own people. It’s a family affair. This society is like a family to me. I was born and brought up here.”

After returning home, Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit, along with his wife Aparna Purohit, offered prayers at the Hanuman Mandir of his society in Pune.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and 95 others injured when an explosive device strapped to a motorcycle detonated near a mosque at Bhikku Chowk in Malegaon city. Originally, 11 individuals were accused in the case.