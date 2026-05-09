Mob Violence in Central Kashmir: Viral Video Shows Brutal Killing of Stray Dog, Police Register FIR Under Animal Cruelty Act

Srinagar: A chilling video from Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir has left viewers horrified, exposing the merciless killing of a stray dog by a mob in Magam Beerwah of central Kashmir.

The footage shows a group of people crossing all bounds of humanity, striking the defenceless animal with heavy stones and wooden sticks until it succumbs. The brutality, captured on camera, spread rapidly online, sparking anger among netizens and animal rights advocates.

Reports suggest the incident unfolded after the stray allegedly bit some passersby, provoking onlookers to take the law into their own hands. The viral clip clearly depicts the mob’s relentless assault, a scene that has shaken the conscience of many.

Public fury escalated soon after the video surfaced, with citizens and animal lovers pressing for strict punishment against those responsible. Responding to the uproar, Jammu and Kashmir Police swiftly intervened, launching a crackdown in the area.

Advertisement

Reports suggest, an FIR numbered 57/26 has been registered at Magam police station under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against unidentified individuals. Authorities confirmed that investigations are underway, with efforts focused on identifying the perpetrators through the viral footage.

Officials have further urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified claims on social media and assured that the matter will be pursued within the framework of law.