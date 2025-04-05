Mobile Gaming Addiction Claims Another Life: 20-Year-Old Youth Ends Life In Nalasopara

Palghar: The quiet suburb of Nalasopara in Maharashtra's Palghar district has been shaken by a heart-wrenching incident that has left the entire village in shock and grief. A 20-year-old youth allegedly died by suicide due to his excessive addiction to mobile gaming. The youth identified as Aryan Singh, a student of Thakur College in Kandivali, was allegedly addicted to mobile gaming, which led him to extreme depression, as claimed by his family members. The incident has left his family in void and triggered concerns about the growing menace of mobile gaming addiction among young people and its extreme consequences.

In recent years, the increasing use of smartphones and the rise of online gaming have led to an alarming rise in gaming addiction among youngsters. The consequences of this addiction can be severe, ranging from social isolation and mental health issues to, in extreme cases, suicidal tendencies. Meanwhile, Aryan's tragic demise has come up as another example of the dangers of excessive mobile gaming and the need for urgent attention and action to address this growing problem.

According to reports, the incident occurred on a fateful Thursday night when Aryan, who was staying with his maternal uncle and aunt at the Saihari Apartment in Nalasopara East's Tulinj was alone at home. In a moment of despair, he hanged himself using a saree tied to the kitchen fan. His family, who had been worried about his well-being, discovered the shocking scene and rushed him to the Tulinj Municipal Hospital in Vijay Nagar, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Aryan's family believed that his excessive addiction to mobile gaming was the primary reason behind his depression and subsequent suicide. His maternal uncle, Shatrudhan Singh, revealed that Aryan was deeply engrossed in playing mobile games and had become increasingly withdrawn and isolated. The addiction had taken a toll on his mental health, ultimately leading to his extreme decision.

Aryan's parents, who reside in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh, are understandably distraught and are grappling with the loss of their beloved son.

'No One Is Responsible': Aryan's Last Note

During preliminary inquiry, it was discovered that Aryan had left a note on the refrigerator in the kitchen before taking his own life. The note, written in English, read, "I am fed up with life. No one is responsible for my suicide." The last note has drawn a mix of emotions among those who knew Aryan, with some expressing sadness and others raising questions about the circumstances that led to his decision. The police have taken note of the contents of the note and are investigating the matter further.

The investigating officer from the Tulinj Police Station has initiated further legal action into the matter and is currently probing the circumstances surrounding Aryan's demise. The officer has stated that Aryan's addiction to mobile gaming and the resulting depression are believed to be the primary factors that led to his decision.

The police are working closely with Aryan's family to understand the events leading up to his death and to identify any warning signs that may have been missed. The investigation is ongoing, and the police are urging anyone with information about Aryan's addiction or any other relevant details to come forward.

Earlier, last week, a 12-year-old boy in Virar ended his life after his mother refused to give him his mobile phone.