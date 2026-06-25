‘Mock Terror Attack’ Row Escalates: Ujjain Police Arrest 3, Parade Accused After Viral Muharram Blast Video

Ujjain: Three persons were on Thursday arrested and paraded on the streets of Ujjain’s Badnagar in connection with a video that went viral on social media wherein a car was allegedly suspended nearly 40 feet in the air and detonated during a Muharram procession.

The accused have been identified as Shoaib, Zahid Khan and Tasleem. According to police sources, Shoaib allegedly organised the event, while Zahid Khan and Tasleem were seen waving flags in the now-viral video that triggered the controversy.

The arrests come amid mounting pressure on authorities after the visuals drew widespread criticism and prompted demands for strict action.

Police sources said all three accused were taken into custody following an investigation into the incident. In a strong message, police also conducted a public parade of the accused after their arrest.

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Police Tighten Noose

The latest action comes after authorities launched a probe into the controversial procession and began questioning organisers and participants.

Security agencies had also reportedly raised concerns after videos from the event surfaced online, leading investigators to examine the permissions granted for the programme, the nature of the explosive material allegedly used and possible violations of law.

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Officials indicated that the investigation remains underway and further action could follow as more details emerge.

Outrage & Political Attention

The viral video had triggered strong reactions from religious leaders, social media users and several Hindu organisations, who questioned the nature of the display and demanded accountability.

Critics argued that such spectacles had no place in a public religious procession and sought strict legal action against those responsible.

The controversy gained traction beyond Ujjain, with the incident becoming a subject of debate across Madhya Pradesh and on social media platforms.

What Had Happened?

The controversy erupted after a video from a Muharram procession in Badnagar, near Ujjain, went viral on social media.

The footage showed a car suspended high above the ground with a crane before being detonated during the procession. Visuals of individuals waving flags moments before the explosion further fuelled the controversy.

Images circulating online also showed the words “Le Phir Aa Gaye” written on the vehicle before the blast.

Following the viral circulation of the video, police took cognisance of the matter and initiated an investigation. The incident also drew objections from religious leaders and various groups, who questioned how such a display was permitted in Ujjain, a city known for the Mahakaleshwar temple.