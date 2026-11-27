New Delhi: Can the Narendra Modi government succeed in passing a crucial Constitution Amendment Bill without winning over the Opposition? That is the big question ahead of Parliament's upcoming sitting, with the government facing a difficult numbers game after its proposed legislation on women's reservation and delimitation suffered a rare defeat in April.

Parliament will reconvene on November 30, with the Rajya Sabha scheduled to meet from December 2. The four-day sitting, which will continue until December 3, is expected to put the government's floor-management skills to the test as it looks to revive the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill.

The legislation, which proposed increasing the maximum strength of the Lok Sabha from 550 to 850 seats and facilitating 33 per cent reservation for women ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, failed to secure the required majority on April 17, 2026.

Despite the NDA having 293 MPs, the Bill received 298 votes in favour and 230 against, with 528 members participating in the division. It fell 54 votes short of the 352 required among members present and voting that night. The government was also facing a gap of around 67 votes against a full-strength House.

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Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the dates of the upcoming sitting but did not disclose the agenda.

Interestingly, the Monsoon Session has not yet been formally prorogued by President Droupadi Murmu, even though Parliament's sittings concluded 105 days ago. This allows the government to reconvene Parliament within the existing session by giving a minimum notice of two days. Calling an entirely new session would require at least 14 days' notice.

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Can Opposition Walkouts Help The Government Cross The Majority Mark?

The government's biggest challenge is the special majority required to pass a constitutional amendment. Under Article 368, such a Bill must secure a majority of the total membership of each House as well as the support of at least two-thirds of members present and voting.

In a Lok Sabha with 540 to 543 members, the two-thirds requirement could range between 360 and 362 votes if the entire House participates in the division. With 293 MPs, the NDA remains considerably short of that figure.

However, the government may have another way to improve its chances: Opposition abstentions.

Unlike an ordinary majority, the two-thirds requirement under Article 368 is calculated on the basis of members present and voting, not the entire strength of the House. This means that if a significant number of Opposition MPs abstain or walk out before voting, the number of votes required to pass the Bill would come down.

For instance, if around 100 Opposition MPs stay away and the voting pool falls to approximately 440, the two-thirds mark would drop to 294 votes. The NDA's existing strength of 293 would leave it just one vote short, making even limited support from outside the alliance potentially significant.

The other option would be to secure direct support from Opposition MPs. But convincing nearly 70 lawmakers to vote against their parties' positions would be difficult, particularly given the anti-defection provisions under the Tenth Schedule.

The Rajya Sabha presents a relatively smaller numerical challenge. With the NDA holding around 141 seats in the 245-member Upper House, it would need approximately 22 additional votes to reach the two-thirds mark of 163 if the entire House participates. The number could fall if some regional parties choose not to participate.

The amendment would also need ratification by at least half of the state legislatures after being passed by Parliament. The NDA is considered to have a comfortable position in this stage of the process.

Will The INDI Bloc Remain United This Time?

The Opposition's position on the Bill remains an important factor in the government's calculations. During the April vote, INDI bloc parties largely stood together, opposing the proposed changes and demanding that the 33 per cent women's quota be implemented within the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats.

The Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress and Left parties have maintained their opposition to increasing the House's strength through a delimitation exercise that could alter the representation of states. The DMK has also backed retaining the existing seat cap.

RJD MP Manoj Jha has raised concerns about the government's approach, accusing the Centre of using women's reservation as a reason to change the character of constituencies.

However, the Opposition may not be as politically united ahead of the November sitting. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has taken a different position, urging lawmakers to allow the Bill to be introduced before deciding their response. She has also indicated openness to a proposal under which every state receives a uniform 50 per cent increase in seats instead of population-based redistribution.

Her position could become significant if the government offers written safeguards to address concerns over the representation of states. Regional parties, including the YSRCP, could also influence the final arithmetic through their voting decisions.

With the NDA short of the numbers required for a constitutional amendment, the government faces two political challenges: securing additional support and preventing the Opposition from maintaining the same unity it displayed in April.