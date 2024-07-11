sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:29 IST, July 11th 2024

Modi Govt's Bold Move | 10% of Constable Posts Reserved for Ex-Agniveers in CAPF

The central government in its big announcement said that 10 per cent posts of constables will be reserved in Central Armed Police forces for ex-Agniveers.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
BREAKING: Modi Govt's Bold Move: 10% of Constable Posts Reserved for Ex-Agniveers in CAPF | Image: PTI/file
19:21 IST, July 11th 2024