Published 23:29 IST, July 11th 2024
Modi Govt's Bold Move | 10% of Constable Posts Reserved for Ex-Agniveers in CAPF
The central government in its big announcement said that 10 per cent posts of constables will be reserved in Central Armed Police forces for ex-Agniveers.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
BREAKING: Modi Govt's Bold Move: 10% of Constable Posts Reserved for Ex-Agniveers in CAPF | Image: PTI/file
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:21 IST, July 11th 2024