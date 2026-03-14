'Modi Govt Stands Exposed Again': Kejriwal Calls Out Centre's Action After Sonam Wangchuk's Release

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is "exposed" again after the Centre revoked the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect.

In a post on X, Kejriwal criticised Wangchuk's detention "without evidence" and said that this “sheer dictatorship must be called out”.

"The Modi government stands exposed once again. A scientist and climate activist who had dedicated his life to the nation was arrested without any evidence. The months he spent in jail were not only a personal loss for him but also a loss to the country. This sheer dictatorship must be called out and stopped immediately," he said.

Kejriwal, along with 22 others, was also discharged by a special court in Delhi in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The government has decided to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk with immediate effect by exercising the powers available under the National Security Act (NSA), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Saturday.

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MHA said the government remains committed to fostering an environment of peace, stability, and mutual trust in Ladakh so as to facilitate constructive and meaningful dialogue with all stakeholders, and that the decision to revoke Wangchuk's detention has been taken in furtherance of this "objective and after due consideration".

It further said that the government has been actively engaging with various stakeholders and community leaders in Ladakh with a view to addressing the aspirations and concerns of the people of the region.

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However, the MHA pointed out, the prevailing atmosphere of bandhs and protests has been detrimental to the peace-loving character of the society and has adversely affected various sections of the community, including students, job aspirants, businesses, tour operators, tourists and the overall economy.

In the backdrop of the serious law and order situation that arose in the peace-loving town of Leh on September 24, 2025, Wangchuk was detained on September 26, 2025, under the provisions of the NSA pursuant to an order issued by the District Magistrate, Leh, with a view to maintaining public order.