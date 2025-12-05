Modi-Putin Meet Set To Seal Big Ticket Defence, Energy Deals And A Strong Message Of A New World Order

New Delhi: Vladimir Putin stepped off his plane at Delhi's Palam Airport on Thursday with a thick air of anticipation ahead of his bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who warmly received the Russian President at the airport. The two leaders shared a warm hug and a firm handshake, the kind of greeting that felt more like a reunion of old friends than a formal state collaboration. Russian President Putin’s first visit to India since 2021 and his first since the Ukraine war began has set the tone for the 2‑day summit, a highly anticipated event that has made headlines globally.

The analysts suggested that the 23rd India‑Russia Annual Summit will be anything but ceremonial. On Friday, the leaders will delve into ways to deepen economic cooperation, with particular focus on defence equipment, energy supplies and the movement of skilled workers. As per sources, the talks are expected to ensure agreements on the long‑delayed delivery of two extra S‑400 air‑defence squadrons, a possible framework for future S‑500 cooperation and a likely discussion of the Su‑57 stealth fighter as a longer‑term option . Additionally, Moscow is also pushing for a new energy roadmap that includes discounted crude supplies, small‑modular reactors and Indian investment in Russian oil projects, amidst tightening US sanctions .

Putin's arrival at the Delhi airport witnessed PM Modi’s enthusiastic reception, with a warm hug, a shared car ride and a private dinner at the Prime Minister's official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg (LKM) in Delhi. The personal rapport between the two leaders outlined the strategic partnership, a gesture that signalled India's keenness to maintain its special and privileged ties with Russia despite pressure from the US. Also, the personal chemistry between the two leaders is set to shape a new world order.

India-Russia Defence And Energy Cooperation

The analysts called the defence cooperation between India and Russia the traditional pillar of the bilateral relationship. Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov met his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh hours before the summit to co‑chair the inter‑governmental commission on military‑technical cooperation. The two sides are expected to finalise faster deliveries of the remaining S‑400 batteries, discuss spares and upgrades for India’s fleet of Russian‑origin platforms, and explore joint production of missiles and submarines in line with New Delhi’s push for self‑reliance .

However, the Su-57 fighter jet, which is a long-term prospect, is on the table as a counterbalance to the competitive Western fighter jet market.

Apart from defence, energy is another pillar of the bilateral ties as Russia continues to supply crude at competitive prices, which turned out to be a lifeline for Indian refiners facing US tariffs and sanctions. In addition, Moscow is offering small modular reactors and civil‑nuclear cooperation, including the possible construction of a second Russian‑built nuclear plant in India . Russia's steps are to diversify India’s energy mix and secure long‑term supplies while keeping the trade deficit under discussion.

Trade, Finance And Strategic Autonomy

The bilateral trade hit $68.7 billion in the financial year (FY) 2024‑25, driven largely by Indian imports of Russian oil. However, Indian exports remain to just $4.88 billion, showing a massive imbalance when it comes to trade. The imports driven by the Russian crude total at $63.84 billion. Prime Minister Modi is expected to press for greater market access for Indian goods, from pharmaceuticals to agricultural products, and for mechanisms that protect trade from Western sanctions, such as linking India’s RuPay network with Russia’s Mir system and settling more transactions in rupees and roubles .

The summit between PM Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin is also to set a roadmap for an India‑EAEU free‑trade agreement, a step toward the $100 billion trade target by 2030. The officials from both sides are also working hard to narrow the trade gap, eyeing sectors such as marine products, agriculture, automobiles and pharmaceuticals.

Beyond the deals and agreements, the meeting between PM Modi and Putin is set to send a clear geopolitical signal, where India will be asserting its strategic autonomy, refusing to be forced into a binary choice between the West and the East. India insisted on maintaining its long-standing defence and energy ties with Moscow, even as the United States has imposed additional tariffs and sanctions on Indian goods over Russian oil purchases. The analysts stated that the summit will reinforce India’s multi‑alignment policy, balancing cooperation with the US and Europe on technology and the Indo‑Pacific with deepened links to Russia.

There is also talk of upgrading India’s fleet of Russian‑built Su‑30MKI fighters, accelerating other hardware deliveries, and exploring joint exercises and disaster‑relief cooperation. Moscow is keen to sell its Su‑57 stealth fighter to India, though New Delhi says it will keep its options open.