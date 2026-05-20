Mohali Horror Caught On CCTV: 4-Year-Old Girl Abducted In Broad Daylight; Grandparents Scream And Fight Back

Kurali: In a shocking incident, a four-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped in broad daylight from Kurali town in Punjab's Mohali district.

The entire harrowing incident was captured on local CCTV cameras, raising concerns about the safety of children being kidnapped.

The Incident

The kidnapping was captured on residential CCTV outside the child’s paternal home. The footage shows the young girl arriving on a scooter with her grandparents from her school.

As the grandmother stepped off to open the gate, two individuals on a motorcycle attacked them, attempting to snatch the child from her grandfather.

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Refusing to back down, the grandparents put up a desperate fight to rescue the young girl. The elderly couple ran toward the getaway vehicle and stood directly in front of its bonnet to block its escape.

Despite a desperate struggle by the grandparents, who went as far as putting their lives on the line by blocking the getaway car, the abductors managed to force the girl into the vehicle and speed away.

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As the grandparents screamed, several other men rushed to the spot to rescue the kid. Two of them even chased the car.

Domestic Dispute

As the community reels from the shock of the daytime abduction, preliminary investigations have uncovered a complicated domestic angle behind the crime.

Following the kidnapping, the father, a teacher at a government school, lashed out at his wife, accusing her of hatching the entire plot.

According to statements provided to the police by the child's father, the family has been locked in an intense, ongoing domestic dispute.

A child custody case is currently pending in court, leading investigators to strongly suspect that the abduction was planned and executed as a fallout of this marital battle.

Police Deploy Teams to Trace Vehicle

The local Mohali police have registered a case and initiated a massive manhunt to locate the vehicle and ensure the safe recovery of the four-year-old.

Multiple teams have been formed to track the car’s escape route by scanning a web of interconnecting CCTV networks across the district boundaries.

The case has triggered immense panic among residents in Kurali, raising urgent concerns about safety and law and order.

Local community leaders have demanded immediate accountability and swift action against those who targeted vulnerable senior citizens and a toddler on a public street.