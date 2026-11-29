New Delhi: Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's meeting with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin has triggered speculation about the fast bowler's possible entry into politics ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. BJP Minority Morcha president Kunwar Basit Ali was also present during the meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.

The meeting, which reportedly took place at Nabin's office on Saturday evening, has fuelled discussions about Shami potentially joining the BJP. However, neither the cricketer nor the party has officially confirmed any political move.

Shami's meeting with the BJP leadership comes days after fellow Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal was appointed as a special invitee to the BJP's National Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha executive committee.

Chahal's appointment on November 21 had drawn attention to the party's induction of prominent sporting personalities into its organisational structure. Shami's interaction with Nabin, in the presence of the Minority Morcha chief, has now prompted speculation about whether the pacer could also be given a political or organisational responsibility.

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Will Mohammed Shami Contest From Amroha?

Speculation has also emerged about Shami potentially making his electoral debut from Amroha in Uttar Pradesh, his home district. The fast bowler hails from Sahaspur Alinagar village in Amroha and has strong roots in the region.

With the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections scheduled for 2027, reports have suggested that the BJP could consider bringing the internationally recognised cricketer into its political fold. A possible role in the party's Minority Morcha has also been discussed.

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However, there has been no official announcement regarding Shami joining the BJP or contesting elections from Amroha.

Shami's Earlier Meeting With Jayant Chaudhary

This is not the first time Shami's meeting with a political leader has triggered speculation about his possible political entry.

In September this year, the cricketer met Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary in Delhi, prompting similar discussions about his possible association with politics ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The RLD subsequently clarified that the meeting was not politically motivated. According to the party, Shami had met Chaudhary to thank him for allocating Rs 1.5 crore from his MP Local Area Development Scheme funds for developing sports facilities in Amroha.

Shami Retired From Test Cricket Earlier This Month

The latest political speculation comes weeks after Shami announced his retirement from Test cricket on November 6, bringing an end to his 13-year career in the longest format.

The right-arm fast bowler represented India in 64 Test matches, taking 229 wickets. His retirement announcement came on the same date as his Test debut against the West Indies in 2013.

However, Shami has not retired from international cricket altogether and is expected to continue playing in limited-overs formats.