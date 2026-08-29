America's Pluralism Vs Bharat's Oneness: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Unity Message From New York
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat speaks in New York amid controversy following NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani's comments and USCIRF’s call for sanctions against the RSS. This event marks the RSS centenary year. Bhagwat, who arrived in New York on Tuesday, addresses the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ at Madison Square Garden.
- India News
- 8 min read
Mohan Bhagwat In New York: RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat addresses an event in New York that gained attention following NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's comments on the group and USCIRF’s demand for sanctions against it.
The occasion takes place in the year marking the RSS centenary. Bhagwat reached New York on Tuesday as part of a tour across three countries, including the US, Canada, and the UK.
Schedule and timing of RSS leader's event
RSS leader Bhagwat addresses Madison Square Garden in New York City at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ event on August 29. The American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum is organizing the event.
The event showcases a cultural program that includes performances, music, and various forms of artistic expression, as stated on the event website. “By means of performance and artistic expression, participants will feel - not just listen to - the significance of perceiving all of existence as a unity,” it stated.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates from Madison Square Garden.
Be Loyal To Karmabhoomi America, Live Values Of Janmabhoomi Bharat: Mohan Bhagwat To NRI's
Key takeaway for the diaspora from RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's address: "Bharatiya diaspora in America has a duty to their Karmabhoomi and must fulfil that. They should be loyal to their Karmabhoomi." Doing something for Bharat after that is not prohibited but not obligatory. Bharat expects diaspora to live its values. Don't ask what Janmabhoomi or Karmabhoomi has done for you.
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Can You Eat While A Hungry Man Stares At Your Plate? Bhagwat's Simple Test For Oneness
Explaining why oneness is real, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat gives an experiment, elaborating, "Let a hungry man stare at your full platter with hungry eyes... without giving him a single particle of food. You cannot do it." He says we are scientifically different, we earn and eat separately, but we feel for each other because we are human.
Unity In Diversity Is Bharat's DNA, Not America's Pluralism: Mohan Bhagwat Explains Difference
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat explains that when you say America, the word discussed is pluralism. He emphasises that when you say Bharat, the phrase is unity in diversity, saying, "Nations are not merely geographical entities. Every nation has a message, mission and destiny to fulfil. Bharat's destiny is to make the world realise unity in diversity."
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We Are Here To Celebrate Oneness: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Begins Historic Address At MSG
RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat opens his address at ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ in Manhattan. Extends Raksha Bandhan greetings, says, "I have come from Nagpur in Bharat to share today's joy." Event is part of RSS centenary outreach in US, Canada, UK.
We Are Here To Celebrate Oneness: Mohan Bhagwat Explains What Historic MSG Event Stands For
RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat begins his address at Madison Square Garden by explaining the core spirit of the oneness event in New York. He said, “Best wishes for the Raksha Bandhan Parv to you all. We are here to celebrate the oneness. It is very apt that we have gathered here in New York to do that. And I have come here from Nagpur in Bharat to share with you today's joy and today's spirit. When we say America, United States of America, one word is often discussed frequently, that is pluralism. And when we say Bharat, another word is, another phrase is discussed: unity in diversity.”
"For Bharat, this unity and this diversity, both are in their DNA. You see, nations are not merely geographical entities. In the design of this universe, nations have to carry out a duty. Swami Vivekananda said every nation has a message to deliver, every nation has a mission to accomplish, every nation has a destiny to fulfill. What is the destiny given to Bharat? Bharat is there to realize, and from time to time, make the world realize this unity in diversity. We are one, and due to diversity, that oneness is decorated. So, diversity has to be celebrated," he said.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Begins His Address At Madison Square Garden
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat begins his address at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebration’ at Madison Square Garden in New York City as the Indian diaspora cheers for him.
Indian Diaspora Packs Madison Square Garden To Hear Mohan Bhagwat
Members of the Indian Diaspora and others gather and enter New York’s Madison Square Garden to hear RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, who joins multi-faith leaders on stage during the Universal Oneness Celebration promoting global harmony.
Mohan Bhagwat Reaches Madison Square Garden
RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat reached Madison Square Garden and joined multi-faith religious leaders on stage for a photo session that symbolised unity and diversity.
‘In Sangha, We Only Give’: Bhagwat On RSS’s Philosophy Of Selfless Service
At the ‘One World One Humanity’ event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "I do not only tell others not to come to gain something. In Sangha, we only give. We don't want anything. That is why in publicity matters, we are way behind... Politics today, especially in a democracy, depends on the public view. If there is public opinion, then no politician will dare to go against it. Therefore, I think after taking a common resolve today, we have to act in these societies, and we have to act first locally. Whatever we decide to do today, we should start in our own country and create pockets of such selfless service, such an atmosphere of unity, and then this dialogue should continue. Through this dialogue, we should connect them, and then we should grow."
Mohan Bhagwat Recalls Haryana Plane Collision, Reveals What RSS Did
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, addressing the ‘One World One Humanity’ event in New York, said, "Two planes collided over Haryana, which is part of Bharat, over the place named Dadri. Both were from Arab countries. Most of the passengers were Muslims. After that collision, our Swayamsevaks reached there first, and they served. Served in treating the injured. All others were dead. Recovering their bodies, arranging for the funeral rites when their relatives come, and helping them in identifying. We never thought at that time that these were Muslims. The prominent working organisation was RSS. We could do this because we are not in politics. And we don't go on making these things famous because we don't want anything from this. No return. I do not only tell others not to come to gain something. We do it in Sangha. We only give. We don't want anything... There are many perceptions created by wrong narratives. But when you come and see us from inside, all those will be disbelieving in the day..."
'Game Of Self-Interest': Mohan Bhagwat's Blunt Take On Politics
Earlier, at the ‘One World One Humanity’ event, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "This is the traditional thought of Bharat- unity of humanity. All our leaders, at any point in time, have emphasized that too. After independence, we got the constitution, which emphasizes this, but that is not happening. Because these things do not happen through politics. I'm sorry to say, but the fact is, politics has now become a game of self-interest. And you have rightly said, where there is me and I, there is no solution. We and ours are the solution. So our experience in Bharat is that we have to start with the society..."
Indian Diaspora Draws Parallel Between Mohan Bhagwat And Swami Vivekananda
Ahead of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's address, a member of the Indian diaspora said, "Once Swami Vivekananda came to the US and addressed the world on what Hindutva is, I think it is a refresher on it... Hinduism is not a religion, but a way of life..."
'Hindu Who Thinks There Should Be No Muslim in India is Not Hindu’, Says RSS Chief
Mohan Bhagwat In New York LIVE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat at the "One World One Humanity" event emphasizes that true Hindu belief encompasses acceptance of all humans, asserting that thinking no Muslims belong in Bharat contradicts being Hindu and upholds universal dignity.
'If We Do Not Keep Educating Society, Then Deflections Creep in', Says RSS Chief
Mohan Bhagwat In New York LIVE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat states that educating society is crucial to prevent historical deflections, which have led to foreign invasions and the loss of significant cultural elements in India’s history.
Mohan Bhagwat Speaks At Faith Leaders Conference
Mohan Bhagwat In New York LIVE: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes that while religions may differ, the essence of humanity is united under a single truth, which is interpreted diversely. He notes that perceptions are shaped by individual experiences and beliefs.
What New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani Said on the Event
Mohan Bhagwat In New York LIVE: New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani expressed deep concern over an exclusionary movement rising in India. At a press conference, he opposed the rally, noting the city government's limited power to cancel private events. Mamdani highlighted his Indian American heritage and promoted the vision of a pluralistic, inclusive India.
Images of RSS Chief Projected on Times Square Billboard Ahead of Msg Address
Mohan Bhagwat In New York LIVE: Images of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat appeared on Times Square billboards before his speech to the Indian diaspora at Madison Square Garden, part of the RSS's centenary-year global outreach to the US, Canada, and the UK.
When and Where Will the RSS Leader's Event Take Place in New York City?
Mohan Bhagwat In New York LIVE: RSS chief Bhagwat will speak at Madison Square Garden, NYC, during the 'Universal Oneness Celebrations' on August 29, 12 pm to 5:30 pm (ET), organized by AHEAD forum.
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