America's Pluralism Vs Bharat's Oneness: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Unity Message From New York

America's Pluralism Vs Bharat's Oneness: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's Big Message From New York | Image: Republic

Mohan Bhagwat In New York: RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat addresses an event in New York that gained attention following NYC mayor Zohran Mamdani's comments on the group and USCIRF’s demand for sanctions against it.

The occasion takes place in the year marking the RSS centenary. Bhagwat reached New York on Tuesday as part of a tour across three countries, including the US, Canada, and the UK.

Schedule and timing of RSS leader's event

RSS leader Bhagwat addresses Madison Square Garden in New York City at the ‘Universal Oneness Celebrations’ event on August 29. The American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD) forum is organizing the event.

The event showcases a cultural program that includes performances, music, and various forms of artistic expression, as stated on the event website. “By means of performance and artistic expression, participants will feel - not just listen to - the significance of perceiving all of existence as a unity,” it stated.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates from Madison Square Garden.