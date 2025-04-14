WATCH Mokama-Begusarai 6-lane Marvel: Longest Bridge Over Ganga Opening Soon In Bihar, Know Key Facts

Mokama-Begusarai bridge in Bihar will cut travel time between Patna and Begusarai by over two hours. | Image: Social Media

Bihar is all set to welcome a new engineering marvel as the construction of the Mokama-Begusarai six-lane cable-stayed bridge now complete. Known as the longest bridge across the River Ganga and one of the largest of its kind in Asia, this bridge is expected to be operational by the month end.

The bridge, which connects Aunta in Mokama to Simaria in Begusarai, is expected to open for public use in phases, with one side ready in April and the other by May. The Rs 1,161 crore project, launched by PM Modi in 2017, is now in its final stage.

Patna and Begusarai To Come Closer

Spanning 1.865 km across the river and stretching to 8.15 km including approach roads, this bridge will not only cut travel time between Patna and Begusarai by over two hours but also ease pressure on older bridges like the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and Rajendra Setu.

The aerial visuals from the site show the bridge’s signature cable-stayed towers rising dramatically over the River Ganga - giant steel cables arch gracefully holding up the wide concrete deck.

Once operational, the bridge will connect key cities in both North and South Bihar, including Patna, Darbhanga, Buxar, Samastipur, Gaya, and Ara. Its 34-meter-wide carriageway features three 13-meter-wide lanes on each side, plus 1.5-meter pedestrian and cycling paths.