'Moment Of History In My Life': Nagaland Influencer 'Feels Surreal' As PM Modi Praises Her Chhath Puja Song | Image: Instagram

Chapra: A content creator from Nagaland is left brimming with emotions after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised her Chhath Puja song while campaigning for the Bihar Assembly elections.

Addressing a rally in Chapra, the prime minister appreciated the content creator's singing in Hindi despite the language barrier.

The content creator, named Missy Chilii on Instagram, said words can't express her gratitude for this recognition.

She added that her heart is "overflowing" and she is still absorbing the magnitude of PM Modi's appreciation.

The influencer further said, “To be recognized by Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji during his rally in Bihar is an honor that feels truly surreal. The Prime Minister’s words—highlighting that despite being a girl from Nagaland who struggles with Hindi, I sang the sacred Chhath Puja song in such an “emotional and mesmerising way”—have touched me to my core. For some, this moment may seem small, but for me, it means everything. It is the ultimate validation that culture, effort, and sincerity transcend all boundaries.”

The singer thanked PM Modi for seeing her dedication and recognizing the profound effort required to connect with a language and tradition so far from her own.

She added, “This recognition is more than any award; it is a profound privilege and a moment of history in my life...This moment confirms that genuine emotion and cultural respect will always be recognized. Thank you for this unbelievable blessing.”

Thanking every single person who supported her, Missy Chilli said, “You are the reason my voice traveled far enough to be heard by the Prime Minister.”