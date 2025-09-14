PM Modi Inaugurated and Laid the Foundation for Rs 18,530 Crore Projects, Assam CM Praises 'Momentous Occasion'

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration and foundation-laying ceremony for projects worth Rs 18,530 crore as a "momentous occasion" for the state. Sharing an X post, Assam CM wrote, “Today is a momentous occasion for Assam. In a short while from now, Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji will dedicate projects worth Rs 18,530 cr. These works include new roads, bridges, a medical college, and a major clean energy initiative.”

According to a press release by the PMO, on September 14, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of major infrastructure and industrial development projects worth over Rs 18,530 crore in Assam. In Darrang, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects.

The projects include Darrang Medical College and Hospital, GNM School, and B.Sc. Nursing College, strengthening medical education and healthcare delivery in the region; Guwahati Ring Road Project that will enhance urban mobility, decongest traffic, and improve connectivity in and around the capital city; and Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over River Brahmaputra, improving connectivity and promoting socio-economic development in the region.

At Numaligarh in Golaghat, PM Modi will inaugurate the Assam Bioethanol Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), aimed at promoting clean energy and reducing dependence on fossil fuels. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Polypropylene Plant at Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL), adding significant value to Assam's petrochemical sector.

It will also generate employment opportunities and lead to overall socio-economic development of the region, the press release stated. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Assam. Earlier on Saturday, he held a roadshow in Guwahati and paid tribute to legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Bhupen Hazarika during his birth centenary celebrations.

He said Bhupen Da (elder brother) kept giving voice to the unity of India even during the difficult times when the North East was "left to burn in the fire of violence and separatism". "Bhupen Da was a great champion of India's unity and integrity.