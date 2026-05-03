Monkey's Funeral Performed By Villagers With Lingayat Rituals In Bengaluru

Chikkodi: In a heartwarming incident, villagers in Shirahatti and nearby areas displayed remarkable compassion and respect for animals by performing the funeral of a monkey that died accidentally, conducting the last rites in accordance with Lingayat religious traditions.

The incident took place in Shirahatti village of Athani taluk in Belgaum district on Saturday morning, when a monkey reportedly fell to its death while jumping from one tree to another. What followed was an extraordinary gesture of empathy, as villagers came together to ensure the animal received a dignified farewell, much like a human being.

The body of the deceased monkey was carefully prepared and decorated with sugarcane, bananas, kamba, and garlands made of mango leaves. Villagers then organised a grand funeral procession, carrying the body from Shirahatti village to the Shirahatti RC Centre. The procession witnessed the participation of hundreds of people, including men, women, and children from surrounding villages, who joined in paying their respects.

According to residents, the funeral was conducted following Lingayat customs, reflecting the community's deep-rooted cultural and spiritual beliefs that emphasise compassion towards all living beings. The cremation was carried out with full rituals, prayers, and devotion, highlighting the villagers' emotional connection with the animal.

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Such acts of kindness towards animals are not isolated. In a similar instance, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) conducted full last rites for a two-year-old Belgian Shepherd dog named Rolo, a member of its elite canine squad. Rolo lost her life during an anti-Naxal operation in the Karreguttalu hills along the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border after being attacked by a swarm of bees. She succumbed to anaphylactic shock following around 200 bee stings on April 27, 2025.

Born on April 5, 2023, Rolo was trained in infantry patrolling, explosive detection, and assault at the Dog Breeding and Training School (DBTS). She was later deployed for anti-Naxal operations with the 228 Battalion of the CRPF in April 2024.

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Her sacrifice was honoured with full ceremonial rites by the force.

Both incidents underline a shared sense of respect and empathy towards animals, whether in rural communities or among security forces, reinforcing the idea that compassion transcends species.