Monsoon Arrives in Kerala Today: Earliest Onset in 16 Years

The monsoon arrived in Kerala today, well ahead of its usual onset date of June 1, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This year's onset—eight days earlier than normal—is the earliest in the past 16 years.

"This is the earliest date of monsoon onset over Kerala since 2009, when it set in on May 23," the IMD said in a statement posted on its X handle.

The IMD also reported that a depression has formed over the east-central Arabian Sea and the adjoining south Konkan coast, and is expected to move eastward.

As a result, extremely heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places across the Konkan and Goa region, central Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka, south interior Karnataka, and Kerala today, the IMD added.

IMD Prediction For Rainfall This Year

Earlier, the weather department had predicted that India may receive above-average monsoon rains this year at 105 per cent. IMD has said that the El Nino conditions, associated with below-normal monsoon rain in Indian subcontinent, are unlikely to develop this monsoon, therefore, the weather will be favourable for above average rainfall this season.