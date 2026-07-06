Updated 6 July 2026 at 14:49 IST Monsoon Chaos: 17 Flights Cancelled, Over 200 Delayed As Rain Batters Air Travel In Mumbai; Indigo Issues Advisory According to sources, the weather has forced the cancellation of at least 17 flights and delayed another 217 operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) until 11:30 AM today.