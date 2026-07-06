Monsoon Chaos: 17 Flights Cancelled, Over 200 Delayed As Rain Batters Air Travel In Mumbai; Indigo Issues Advisory
According to sources, the weather has forced the cancellation of at least 17 flights and delayed another 217 operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) until 11:30 AM today.
- India News
- 1 min read
Mumbai: Relentless monsoon downpours and low visibility have severely disrupted aviation schedules in Maharashtra, prompting major domestic carriers, including IndiGo and Akasa Air, to issue urgent travel advisories.
According to sources, the weather has forced the cancellation of at least 17 flights and delayed another 217 operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) until 11:30 AM today.
The financial capital and surrounding regions such as Pune have been placed on high alert by the IMD.
The intense cloudburst hampered flight capacities and caused extensive bottlenecks across incoming and outgoing flight corridors.
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