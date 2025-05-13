Monsoon Reaches South Bay of Bengal, South Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands, Says IMD

Monsoon has reached south Bay of Bengal and more progress is likely in the next 3-4 days, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.

In a press release, the IMD said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of south Bay of Bengal, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and some parts of the north Andaman Sea.

South Peninsular India and adjoining central India are likely to witness rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next five days, with isolated heavy rainfall expected in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu during the next three days, the IMD stated.

Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Uttar Pradesh from May 14th to 19th, the IMD said.

West Rajasthan might also experience heatwave conditions from May 15th to 17th, and Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand are likely to experience heatwave conditions on May 14th and 15th.

The primary rain-bearing system might reach Kerala on May 27, ahead of the usual June 1 date, as per the weather department.

IMD Prediction For Rainfall This Year

Earlier, the weather department had predicted that India may receive above-average monsoon rains this year at 105 per cent. IMD has said that the El Nino conditions, associated with below-normal monsoon rain in Indian subcontinent, are unlikely to develop this monsoon, therefore, the weather will be favourable for above average rainfall this season.

In a statement, India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief Mrityunjay Mohapatra had said that India is likely to see above-normal rainfall in the four-month monsoon season (June to September) with cumulative rainfall estimated at 105 per cent of the long-period average of 87 cm.

According to Monsoon Mission Climate Forecast System, El Nino impact is going to be neutral this year which will create favourable conditions for monsoon rains this season.

In a press statement, IMD had said that there is a strong probability, estimated at 59 percent, that the southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall will fall into the "above normal" or higher category, defined as more than 104 per cent of LPA.

Mohapatra explained that the country's Long-Period Average (LPA), based on data from 1971 to 2020, is 87 centimeters.