Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha To Reconvene At 11:00 AM, Union Cabinet to Meet in Parliament Today | Image: Republic

Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha approved the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 through a voice vote, occurring during an Opposition walkout, just one day after the Lok Sabha passed it.

The legislation mandates harsher penalties, as the government claims it is addressing key concerns impacting students and is looking for collaboration from all sectors to tackle the issue.

On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed a bill to revise the anti-paper leak law, imposing tougher penalties, with the government stating that this action was taken as it is "open to learning from experiences".

The amendment bill on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means), titled 2026, was presented in the House by Union minister Jitendra Singh on July 27, shortly after significant student demonstrations organized by the Cockroach Janta Party prompted Dharmendra Pradhan to step down as education minister.

During a speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Singh stated that the government responded promptly to the NEET paper leak incident, with a total of 52 FIRs filed since the anti-paper leak legislation was enacted in 2024.

At the same time, the Rajya Sabha approved the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at criminalizing any obstruction or disrespect towards the national song 'Vande Mataram' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The Parliament's monsoon session started on July 20 and is anticipated to last until August 13.

Follow this live blog for real-time updates from Parliament.