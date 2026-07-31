Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Lok Sabha To Reconvene At 11:00 AM, Union Cabinet to Meet in Parliament Today
The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was approved in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote, following its passage in the Lok Sabha. This bill enforces stricter punishments to address unfair practices affecting students, emphasizing governmental cooperation to tackle the issue.
- India News
- 2 min read
Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: On Thursday, the Rajya Sabha approved the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 through a voice vote, occurring during an Opposition walkout, just one day after the Lok Sabha passed it.
The legislation mandates harsher penalties, as the government claims it is addressing key concerns impacting students and is looking for collaboration from all sectors to tackle the issue.
On Wednesday, the Lok Sabha passed a bill to revise the anti-paper leak law, imposing tougher penalties, with the government stating that this action was taken as it is "open to learning from experiences".
The amendment bill on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means), titled 2026, was presented in the House by Union minister Jitendra Singh on July 27, shortly after significant student demonstrations organized by the Cockroach Janta Party prompted Dharmendra Pradhan to step down as education minister.
During a speech in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Singh stated that the government responded promptly to the NEET paper leak incident, with a total of 52 FIRs filed since the anti-paper leak legislation was enacted in 2024.
At the same time, the Rajya Sabha approved the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at criminalizing any obstruction or disrespect towards the national song 'Vande Mataram' during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The Parliament's monsoon session started on July 20 and is anticipated to last until August 13.
Follow this live blog for real-time updates from Parliament.
Lok Sabha To Reconvene At 11:00 AM Today
Monsoon Session LIVE: Both Houses of Parliament to reconvene at 11:00 AM today.
Union Cabinet to Meet in Parliament Today
Monsoon Session LIVE: The Union Cabinet will meet today at 1 PM amid ongoing opposition disruptions in Parliament. The Lok Sabha has already passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026. Prime Minister Modi also chaired a security meeting earlier regarding West Asia.
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'Paper Leak Mafia Will Not Be Spared': PM Modi Says 'Promise Fulfilled' as Parliament Clears Public Examination Amendment Bill
Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Modi welcomed the passage of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, highlighting its significance for a reliable examination system. He affirmed that those responsible for examination paper leaks "will not be spared." In a video message, he emphasized the government's continuous efforts to enhance transparency and address the longstanding issues of paper leaks affecting students' futures.
Anti-Paper Leak Bill Passed in Rajya Sabha Amid Opposition Walkout
Monsoon Session LIVE: The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, aims to implement stricter penalties and fast-track investigations against cheating in exams. It has passed both houses and awaits the President's assent. Opposition MPs withdrew prior to voting.
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Lok Sabha Passes Bill Criminalising Insults to Vande Mataram Amid Uproar
Monsoon Session LIVE: The Lok Sabha passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, by voice vote, criminalizing insults to 'Vande Mataram' after a brief discussion, despite opposition uproar. The DMK criticized the move as a 'Hindutva' agenda. The Rajya Sabha had cleared it previously.
Amid Uproar, Parliament Clears Anti-paper Leak, Vande Mataram Bills
Monsoon Session LIVE: The ninth day of the Monsoon Session saw disruptions, yet legislative progress, with the Rajya Sabha passing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, following its approval by the Lok Sabha, despite Opposition members walking out during the voting.
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