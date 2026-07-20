Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Parliament Braces For Stormy Proceedings Ahead; Vande Mataram, NEET Paper Leak, Ram Temple on Agenda
The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to commence today, with the Lok Sabha scheduled to introduce The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, besides taking up obituary references, Question Hour, papers to be laid on the Table, a ministerial statement, and other listed business, according to the Lok Sabha's List of Business.
- India News
- 2 min read
New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to commence today, setting the stage for a high-octane 25-day sitting that is expected to witness fierce political crossfire across both Houses.
With the government lining up crucial legislative items- including the controversial move to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make obstruction or disrespect to the national song, Vande Mataram, a criminal offence- and a united opposition gearing up to corner the treasury benches over pressing national issues, the session promises continuous fireworks.
Beyond the high-profile national song legislation, the government’s packed legislative agenda for the session features several key economic and administrative reforms. These include the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at bolstering sovereign debt markets and streamlining dispute resolutions for small businesses.
Additionally, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 has been tabled to expand the apex court's sanctioned strength from 33 to 37 judges to tackle mounting pendency, alongside the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill.
However, stormy scenes are guaranteed as the opposition plans to aggressively challenge the Centre on multiple fronts from day one. Key flashpoints expected to dominate proceedings include controversies surrounding NEET examination irregularities, recent political realignments, and intense debates over regional representation and federal structures.
Follow our live blog for real-time updates, key legislative debates, insider political reactions, and minute-by-minute coverage.
arliament News LIVE: Adjournment Motions Moved by Opposition
In the Rajya Sabha, CPI(M) MP John Brittas filed an objection notice under Rule 67 against the controversial Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, while Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala moved a suspension of business notice over alleged embezzlement of Ayodhya Ram Temple donations.
Meanwhile, in the Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manish Tewari tabled an adjournment motion pushing for a comprehensive overhaul of the anti-defection law to curb opportunistic mass defections, and fellow party MP Manickam Tagore filed a separate adjournment motion demanding an immediate discussion on the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak.
Parliament News LIVE: Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory
Heavy traffic and restrictions are expected around the Parliament complex as the Monsoon Session begins.
- Affected Roads: Rafi Marg, Motilal Nehru Marg, Maulana Azad Road, Raisina Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, and surrounding stretches.
- Key Junctions to Avoid: Vijay Chowk, Patel Chowk, Rail Bhawan, and Boat Club roundabouts.
- Alternate Routes: Commuters are advised to use Janpath, Akbar Road, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Ring Road, and Sardar Patel Marg, and to allow extra travel time.
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Parliament LIVE Updates: Inside the Compact Schedule for Intensive Legislative Business
The ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament is structured to span 25 days, during which both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha will conduct a total of 19 productive sittings.
This condensed yet action-packed timetable leaves very little room for downtime, as the treasury benches and a determined opposition prepare to lock horns over a packed agenda of crucial national legislation and high-voltage political debates leading up to August 13.
Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE Updates: Proceedings To Kick Off Today
The Centre is set to introduce critical legislation, including a bill making disrespect to the national song Vande Mataram a criminal offence, as Parliament kicks off its monsoon session today.
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