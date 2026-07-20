Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE: Parliament Braces For Stormy Proceedings Ahead; Vande Mataram, NEET Paper Leak, Ram Temple on Agenda

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE. File | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to commence today, setting the stage for a high-octane 25-day sitting that is expected to witness fierce political crossfire across both Houses.

With the government lining up crucial legislative items- including the controversial move to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to make obstruction or disrespect to the national song, Vande Mataram, a criminal offence- and a united opposition gearing up to corner the treasury benches over pressing national issues, the session promises continuous fireworks.

Beyond the high-profile national song legislation, the government’s packed legislative agenda for the session features several key economic and administrative reforms. These include the Income-tax (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aimed at bolstering sovereign debt markets and streamlining dispute resolutions for small businesses.

Additionally, the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026 has been tabled to expand the apex court's sanctioned strength from 33 to 37 judges to tackle mounting pendency, alongside the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill.

However, stormy scenes are guaranteed as the opposition plans to aggressively challenge the Centre on multiple fronts from day one. Key flashpoints expected to dominate proceedings include controversies surrounding NEET examination irregularities, recent political realignments, and intense debates over regional representation and federal structures.

Follow our live blog for real-time updates, key legislative debates, insider political reactions, and minute-by-minute coverage.