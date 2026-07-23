Monsoon Session Day-4 LIVE: Parliament Set To Reconvene At 11 AM Today, JP Nadda Says Ready For Discussion | Image: Republic

Monsoon Session Day-4 LIVE: Parliament is scheduled to resume on Thursday for the fourth day of the Monsoon Session. Both Houses of Parliament saw renewed protests from the Opposition on Wednesday as parties intensified their call for an immediate debate on the purported NEET irregularities, police action against CJP demonstrators in Delhi, alleged theft of Ram Mandir donations, and various other matters.

The first day of Parliament's Monsoon Session ended without any substantial business on Monday as repeated protests by Opposition parties over issues including the alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple and the NEET paper leak forced frequent adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The proceedings were washed out for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as opposition members continued with their protests inside Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over multiple issues, including police lathi-charge on those protesting NEET paper leak and alleged Ram temple donation theft. Both Houses were adjourned for the day after witnessing repeated disruptions.

Parliament proceedings entered its third day of Monsoon Session on Wednesday. Both Houses of Parliament witnessed fresh opposition protests as parties intensified their demand for an immediate discussion on the alleged NEET irregularities, the police action against CJP protesters in Delhi, the alleged Ram Mandir donation theft and other issues and resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

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