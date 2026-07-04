Monsoon To Intensify In Himachal: Shimla Met Predicts Heavy Rain, Govt Asks Districts To Be Vigilant

Kinnaur: The monsoon is expected to intensify in Himachal Pradesh in the coming days. The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has forecasted an increase in monsoon activity across the state starting July 5 and has issued 'Orange' and 'Yellow' alerts for heavy rainfall in various regions up to July 12.

Rainfall was recorded in several parts of the state over the last 24 hours, leading to flood-like conditions in some areas and disrupting normal life. Traffic on national highways was briefly interrupted in several places due to debris accumulation but was subsequently restored.

In Kalpa, located in the tribal district of Kinnaur, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14.2°C and the maximum at 24.4°C.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed all district administrations to remain vigilant to tackle potential natural disasters during the monsoon season. Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi stated that pre-monsoon rains have caused damage in several areas; consequently, all Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to ensure that disaster management systems are fully geared up and efficient.

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He added that the government and administration are fully prepared to handle any emergency situation. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed at strategic locations. Furthermore, departments responsible for roads, drinking water, and electricity supply have been instructed to immediately restore services in the event of any disruption.

"Currently, even before the monsoon season this year, there have been quite a lot of rains, and damage has occurred in various places across several districts. Instructions have been given to everyone to remain alert and prepared," he told ANI.

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"Wherever any kind of disaster occurs, the administration is fully prepared on behalf of the government. And in case of a major disaster, we have kept SDRF and NDRF teams ready. In many places, these units have been deployed in highly vulnerable locations; for instance, we have deployed a unit of 50 in Shimla as well. We have an NDRF unit nearby for Kinnaur in Jauri," he added.