Pre-Monsoon Rains Claim 32 Lives; IMD Issues Weather Alerts Across Northeast — Check Your State’s Forecast Here

Northeast Weather Update: Heavy rains triggered by depression over north Bangladesh and adjoining Meghalaya have battered five northeastern states. Rockfalls, floods, and mudslides have claimed the lives of 32 people.

According to experts, the onset of the early monsoon in the region has impacted Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, and Arunachal Pradesh the most.

Floods Triggering Devastating Consequences

32 people have lost their lives in the past 24 hours as floods caused by heavy downpours wreak havoc in northeast India. Landslides swept away homes claiming the lives of entire families in the process.

Locals are perishing at the dearth of a proper water drainage system in place as flood water enters homes. Residents are agitated at the lack of preparedness and countermeasures.

Nine people lost their lives in Assam, among which two lives were lost in the Lakhimpur district after excessive water was released from the Ranganadi dam which inundated several villages bordering Arunachal Pradesh. Seven more lives were lost in Meghalaya.

Five people, including three children, died in Guwahati after a landslide in Bonda hit the area. According to Golaghat Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 12 districts of the state are affected by floods.

Though Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu, has announced a compensation of Rs. 4 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, relief seems a far dream as of now.

IMD Issues Warning for Northeastern States

In May, Guwahati and Tezpur witnessed the highest recorded rainfall in IMD history. Guwahati - 111 mm and Tezpur - 174 mm of rain in the past 24 hours, as confirmed by officials on Saturday.

As people brace themselves for more rain, the IMD forecast suggests a respite in the next 24 hours across most parts of the northeast. However, people still need to stay alert as most northeastern states are under IMD weather alert today.

IMD has issued orange alert for Nagaland and Tripura, and yellow alert for Manipur.

Check out a list of district-wise IMD weather alert below:

Yellow alert - Heavy rain and thunderstorms with strong surface winds.

Orange alert - Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph with heavy to very heavy rain are likely.

Red alert - Extremely heavy rain and thunderstorms with squalls and strong winds. Look for a shelter and stay safe indoors.



Arunachal Pradesh: Orange alert in Arunachal Pradesh's West Kameng, Pakke Kessang, Lower Subansiri, East Siang, Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap, and Longding.

Assam: Dhubri, South Salmaramankachar, Golpara, Barpeta, and Bongaigaon under orange alert in Assam.

Meghalaya: IMD issued red alert for East Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills. Orange alert for West Khasi Hills.