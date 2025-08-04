'Morally Bankrupt, Profoundly Inhumane': Mohali CBI Court Sentences Five Former Punjab Police Officials To Life Imprisonment In 1993 Fake Encounter Case

Chandigarh: A CBI court in Mohali on Monday sentenced five former police officials to rigorous life imprisonment for their involvement in a 1993 fake encounter that resulted in the deaths of seven individuals from Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

The court described their conduct as "morally bankrupt and profoundly inhumane."

A fine of ₹3.5 lakh was also imposed on each convict. The verdict was pronounced by CBI Special Judge Baljinder Singh Sra.

The accused were found guilty of criminal conspiracy, murder, and destruction of evidence under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on August 1.

The five convicted individuals are retired police officers: Bhupinderjit Singh, DSP (retired as SSP); Devinder Singh, ASI (retired as DSP); Gulbarg Singh, ASI (retired as Inspector); Suba Singh, Inspector (retired as Inspector); and Raghubir Singh, ASI (retired as SI).

Five other accused police officials in the case, former Inspector Gurdev Singh, former Sub-Inspector Gian Chand, former ASI Jagir Singh, and former Head Constables Mohinder Singh and Aroor Singh, passed away during the trial.

In its order, the court stated, "Upon consideration of the rival contentions, this court is of the view that there is no doubt regarding the sheer venality and callousness with which the convicts acted, reflecting an utter disregard for human dignity and life. Their conduct was not only unlawful but also morally bankrupt and profoundly inhumane."

"However, in view of their advanced age and the prolonged agony endured during the course of the trial over many years, this court refrains from awarding capital punishment," it added.

While delivering the verdict, the court also cited a quote by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar: "Rights are protected not by laws but by the social and moral conscience of society."