Moran Airstrip: Northeast’s First Highway Landing Facility Strengthens India’s Eastern Frontier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today made history by landing aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft on the Moran bypass in Assam, marking the formal inauguration of the Northeast’s first highway-based Emergency Landing Facility (ELF).

The inauguration of the Moran airstrip in Assam marks a turning point for India’s defense and disaster-response infrastructure in the Northeast. Built on a 4.2-kilometer stretch of the Dibrugarh-Moran National Highway, this Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) is the first of its kind in the region, designed to accommodate both fighter jets and heavy transport aircraft.

Strategic Location

The Moran bypass sits at the heart of Assam’s Brahmaputra valley, a region that connects directly to India’s eastern borders. Its proximity to China, Myanmar, and Bangladesh makes it a critical node for rapid deployment. While the strip is several hundred kilometers from the Line of Actual Control with China, this distance provides operational depth allowing India to stage missions securely while remaining close enough to respond quickly to any escalation. The location also ensures swift access to flood-prone areas in Assam, enabling relief supplies and personnel to be mobilized without delay.

Historic Demonstration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the facility’s importance by landing aboard a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft directly on the highway strip. The event included a 16-aircraft airshow, showcasing the ELF’s readiness for both combat and humanitarian operations.

Tested and Proven

Officials have confirmed that the airstrip has already been tested by Rafale fighters and large transport planes, proving its versatility. This dual-use capability means the ELF can support troop movement, supply drops, and emergency evacuations, strengthening India’s preparedness in a region often described as the “gateway to the Northeast.”

Broader Rollout

The Moran ELF is part of a larger plan announced in 2022, when the Indian Air Force identified 28 potential highway landing facilities across the country. Of these, nine were earmarked for the eastern region - five in Assam, four in West Bengal, and two in Bihar. Moran is the first to be completed in the Northeast, setting a precedent for future projects.