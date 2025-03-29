Morbid! Bengaluru Techie Spent Night Talking To Wife's Body After Murdering Her

Bengaluru: A horrific update has emerged in the case in which Bengaluru techie killed his wife in a fit of rage and has now been arrested. According to latest reports, after murdering his wife, the techie Rakesh Khedekar talked to his wife's body all night.

Bengaluru Techie Spent Night Talking to Wife's Body

Rakesh Khedekar, who stabbed his wife Gauri and then slit her throat, killing her instantly in a fit of rage during an agreement, had spent the night talking to her body.

As per latest media reports, the project manager of a software firm, confessed to killing his wife and then sitting beside her body all night, talking to her. Through the night, he questioned her on her struggles to find a job, their move to Bengaluru from Maharashtra and their regular fights.

Rakesh Khedekar and Gauri First Cousins: Bengaluru Techie's Father Makes Shocking Revelation

In a shocking development in the Bengaluru murder case, Rakesh Khedekar's father has disclosed that the victim's mother is his biological sister. This means that Rakesh Khedekar and Gauri, the husband and wife involved, were actually first cousins. According to the accused's father, the two were deeply in love and, despite the family's initial objections, were determined to marry. After four years of resistance, the family ultimately relented and allowed them to marry.

Rakesh Khedekar's father also revealed that the victim had a very bad temper and the couple often had serious arguments. He also went on to say that his daughter-in-law had also physically assaulted his son at multiple occasions.

Bengaluru Man Kills Wife, Stuffs Body in Suitcase and Flees to Pune | What We Know

Rakesh Khedekar, a Bengaluru techie had an argument with his wife during which she threw a knife at him; enraged, he used the same knife to stab her to death and also slit her throat. The accused then stuffed his wife's body in a suitcase and then fled to Pune. Before running away, he called up his in-laws and confessed to killing their daughter; he also drove to Pune and went straight to a police station where he confessed and then before surrendering, consumed poison, attempting suicide.