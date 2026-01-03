'More Booze Or Else...': Drunk Man Reaches Tirupati Temple Top, Refuses To Get Down Unless Served More Alcohol | Image: Republic

Tirupati: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man managed to breach security and climbed to the top of the sacred tower or gopuram of the Sri Govindarajaswamy Temple in Tirupati, and refused to come down until his demands for more alcohol was served.

The individual, identified as 45-year-old Kuttadi Tirupati, a resident of Nizamabad district in Telangana, allegedly entered the temple just like any other regular devotee. However, as the temple began its closing rituals, he managed to bypass security personnel and entered the restricted zone.

Using tent poles that had been temporarily placed near the Nadimi Gopuram, the man quickly climbed to the top of the temple. When he reached the kalash (sacred finials) at the peak of the temple, other devotees spotted him and were shocked at the sight.

Noticing a person who has reached such a height all by himself, the temple vigilance staff immediately alerted the Tirupati East Police and the fire department. As rescue teams arrived and attempted to persuade him to come down, the man reportedly turned hostile.

According to witnesses and police officials, he bargained that he would only come down if he were provided with a "quarter bottle" of alcohol. Fearing that he might lose his balance or intentionally jump, authorities eventually gave in to his demands to ensure a safe rescue.

After he got down, he was taken into custody and transported to the Tirupati East Police Station, where medical tests confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol.

Tirupati East DSP M. Bhaktavatsalam Naidu said that a case has been registered against Kuttadi Tirupati for trespassing and public intoxication. "We will reveal all the details after the investigation," the DSP stated.