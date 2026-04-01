Mortal Remains of 20 Indians Arrive In India From Kuwait, Repatriation Delayed Due to West Asia Conflict

Cochin (Keralam): The mortal remains of 20 Indian nationals who died due to various causes in Kuwait recently arrived at Cochin International Airport in Kerala on Wednesday, according to officials.

Among the deceased was 37-year-old Santhanaselvam Krishnan from Muthukulathur in Tamil Nadu's Ramanathapuram district, who was killed in a drone strike on a water desalination plant. The other 19 individuals had died due to separate incidents and natural causes, but their repatriation had been delayed because of the regional conflict.

A total of 8 Indian nationals have lost their lives in West Asia as the conflict in the Gulf region enters ts second month. One person also remains missing, a senior official from the Ministry of External Affairs informed on Monday.

The official added that the Indian mission in Kuwait is working closely with local authorities to ensure the early repatriation of the mortal remains of an indian national who lost his life in an attack in Kuwait.

Advertisement

Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf), made the remarks at the Inter-Ministerial briefing here in the national capital on Monday.

He said, “Yesterday, an Indian national, unfortunately, lost his life in an attack in Kuwait. We express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. Our mission in Kuwait is in touch with the family of the deceased and is coordinating closely with the local authorities to render all support and for the early return of his mortal remains to India. Eight Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives and one Indian national remains missing in various incidents...”

Advertisement

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait on Monday expressed condolences upon the death of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait. The embassy said that they were in touch with the authorities to render all possible assistance.

In a post on X, the embassy said, “Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait yesterday. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance.”

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy on Monday stated that an Indian worker was killed and a service building at a major power and water desalination plant sustained significant damage following what authorities described as Iranian strikes on Sunday evening.