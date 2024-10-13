sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Air India Bomb Scare | Security Threat For Trump | Baba Siddique Murder | RG Kar Horror | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Mortal Remains of Baba Siddique Being Taken from Residence, in Bandra for Funeral | VIDEO

Published 20:30 IST, October 13th 2024

Mortal Remains of Baba Siddique Being Taken from Residence, in Bandra for Funeral | VIDEO

Mortal remains of Baba Siddique taken from residence, in Bandra for funeral. His last rites will be performed with full state honour at Bada Qabrastan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Mortal remains of Baba Siddique being taken from residence, in Bandra for funeral
Mortal remains of Baba Siddique being taken from residence, in Bandra for funeral | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 7 min read
Advertisement

20:30 IST, October 13th 2024