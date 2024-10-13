Published 20:30 IST, October 13th 2024
Mortal Remains of Baba Siddique Being Taken from Residence, in Bandra for Funeral | VIDEO
Mortal remains of Baba Siddique taken from residence, in Bandra for funeral. His last rites will be performed with full state honour at Bada Qabrastan.
- India News
- 7 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mortal remains of Baba Siddique being taken from residence, in Bandra for funeral | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
- 7 min read
Advertisement
20:30 IST, October 13th 2024