Mortal Remains of Two Indian Nationals From Oman Arrived in India Today, Received By Families in Jaipur: MEA

New Delhi: The escalating Israel-Iran conflict, now drawing in regional actors and merchant shipping in the Gulf, has claimed more Indian lives, with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirming the arrival of mortal remains of two Indian nationals in India today.

The two deceased were among those killed in a drone strike in Sohar city, Oman, an incident linked to the broader West Asia tensions involving Iranian retaliatory actions amid the ongoing war.

Aseem Mahajan, Joint Secretary (Gulf) at the Ministry of External Affairs, stated, "The mortal remains of the two Indian nationals who unfortunately lost their lives in the incident in Sohar city in Oman have been received by the families in Jaipur today. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. The embassy remains in regular contact with the hospital authorities and the company to monitor the condition of the injured Indian nationals. None of the Indian nationals is reported to be seriously injured."

He further addressed related maritime incidents tied to the conflict: "On the Safesea Vishnu, which was the incident which took place off the coast of Iraq in Basra, our mission team is on the ground to assist for the early return of the 15 Indian crew members of the Safesea Vishnu who were safely evacuated and are currently residing in a hotel in Basra. They are also coordinating with the concerned Iraqi authorities for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the Indian national who unfortunately lost his life in the incident."

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Mahajan highlighted the cumulative toll: "Five Indian nationals have unfortunately lost their lives, and one is missing in earlier incidents. The mortal remains of two Indian nationals from Oman have arrived in India today. Our missions in Oman, Iraq and UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding the missing Indian national and for the early repatriation of the mortal remains of the three other deceased Indian nationals."

The Sohar attack and the assault on the US-owned tanker Safesea Vishnu near Basra, attributed to Iranian forces or proxies, underscore the spillover risks to civilian and expatriate communities in the region. With millions of Indian workers in the Gulf facing heightened threats from disrupted shipping lanes, airspace restrictions, and potential escalation, the Indian government continues to prioritize consular support, repatriation efforts, and advisories urging caution.

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