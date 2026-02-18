‘Speaks Without Truth & Basis’: Kiren Rijiju Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Questions Congress On Epstein Files

New Delhi: Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday strongly criticised Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his allegations surrounding the Epstein Files. Gandhi had sought to drag in PM Modi and Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over alleged references to them in the files.

Rijiju said the Lok Sabha LoP's claims are "without truth and basis". The Parliamentary Affairs Minister asked the opposition to substantiate their allegations, or else this conduct would cause "despair and disappointment".

"First, consider why Rahul Gandhi's followers do not take this seriously: he speaks without truth. If the Prime Minister met someone, or if documents exist, present them. They are forcibly taking the Prime Minister's name without basis. This causes despair and disappointment," he said.

He also questioned Gandhi's conduct in Parliament, stating, "Rahul Gandhi is speaking without meaning in the Lok Sabha. If you are an Opposition leader, are you above the rules?"

Rijiju further claimed that a "15-20% left ecosystem" in India opposes nationalism and perceives India's defence, security, and religious identity as problematic. He alleged that Rahul Gandhi is receiving support from this segment rather than the wider public.

"No one sets an agenda; Rahul Gandhi seems to operate within his own ecosystem. There is a 15-20% segment in the country that opposes the idea of nationalism. They question India's need for a defence force, its future security, and even its religious identity. This group treats these issues as major concerns within their own echo chamber.

Rahul Gandhi may believe he is receiving widespread applause, but in reality, the only support he is seeing comes from this limited segment, not from the broader population," Rijiju added. The remarks came after Rahul, on Wednesday, claimed he had verified information linking Puri and industrialist Anil Ambani to the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice.

Addressing reporters, the Rae Bareli MP questioned why Ambani, whose name reportedly appeared in the Epstein-related files, has not been jailed. "I have said that I will authenticate the data I have. There are Department of Justice files on Epstein naming Hardeep Puri and Anil Ambani."

He further claimed that there was pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US nuclear deal and criticised the government's handling of sensitive issues. Responding to this, Union Minister Hardeep Puri dismissed Gandhi's claims as "elements of buffoonery" with "entertainment value." He clarified that any contact with Epstein was strictly official during his eight-year tenure as India's Ambassador to the UN and bore no connection to sexual abuse allegations.

The controversy triggered protests by Opposition MPs outside the Makar Dwar in the Parliament House complex on Friday, where placards were displayed demanding Puri's resignation. Earlier on January 31, the Ministry of External Affairs had dismissed references to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Epstein files, calling them "trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal."

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said, "Beyond the fact of the Prime Minister's official visit to Israel in July 2017, the rest of the allusions in the email are little more than trashy ruminations by a convicted criminal, which deserve to be dismissed with the utmost contempt."

"Most Dangerous Person For India"

Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused Rahul Gandhi of having connections with anti-India forces, stressing that the Congress leader was the most dangerous person for India's security.

Rijiju raised questions on Gandhi's various meetings, alleging that the Opposition leader kept meeting with Naxalites, extremists, ideologues, and people like George Soros both during his foreign trips and within the country. "Rahul Gandhi has become the most dangerous person for India's security. Because he associates with anti-India forces. He meets people abroad and at home, Naxalites, extremists, ideologues, people like George Soros," Rijiju said.

On February 12, BJP Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey said he moved a motion in the Lok Sabha against the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House of Parliament, accusing him of misleading the country.

Dubey is seeking termination of his parliamentary membership and a lifetime ban on the Congress leader from contesting elections. "I have moved a motion in Lok Sabha today against Rahul Gandhi on how he is misleading the nation with the help of forces like (George) Soros, who want to harm the nation. In the motion I have moved, I have requested that Rahul Gandhi's membership should be terminated and he should be barred for life from contesting elections," Dubey stated.

"His Behaviour Is Childish And Irresponsible"

Kiren Rijiju criticised Rahul Gandhi, calling his behaviour "childish" and "irresponsible," after his recent political controversies.

The Union Parliamentary Affairs leader said, "His behaviour is childish and irresponsible for someone in his position... A Leader of the Opposition represents the whole opposition... Going outside the House, calling people traitors, staging theatrical sit-ins and insisting on reading from an unpublished book, all this is child-like behaviour... We have never seen such a LoP in the history of India."

The Minister further accused the Congress party of not acting according to parliamentary traditions and disrupting proceedings.

"Parliamentary democracy will always have noise and commotion: every party has its own agenda and will try to press it in the House. That in itself isn't automatically a failure... But amid the commotion, we have to look at the actions being taken. When in opposition, we did not throw papers at the Speaker, carry banners to the ruling side, and this is the reason why I am upset," he said.

"Congress had strong leaders who used to have maturity in their speech and work. Slowly, though, Congress has become like Rahul Gandhi, and those who revolve around him have also become like him. We could not have imagined Congress becoming like this: continuing the same leader even after losing three times in a row. A BJP leader would not remain a leader after losing three times," he added.

Earlier this month, Rahul Gandhi was at the forefront of the Congress-led protest in Parliament. He also tried to quote from a former Army Chief General MM Naravane's (Retd) unpublished book during his Lok Sabha speech, with the treasury benches opposing him.

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of misleading the country over tariff provisions in the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the deal would adversely impact India's cotton farmers and textile exporters.