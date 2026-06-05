Mother Cites Twisha Sharma Case to Demand Probe into Mysterious Death of 18-Year-Old Competitive Exam Aspirant in Bhopal

Bhopal: The mysterious death of Khyati Jain, an 18-year-old student preparing for competitive examinations, has sparked outrage and mounting pressure on police in Bhopal’s Ashoka Garden area, with her family alleging foul play more than three weeks after the incident.

Khyati was found dead on May 11, 2026. Her mother, Varsha Jain, has repeatedly approached local police and the Police Commissioner, demanding the registration of an FIR under murder charges and a thorough, impartial investigation. Despite multiple complaints, no FIR has been filed so far.

According to Varsha Jain, her daughter’s boyfriend, Tanish, was present at their home for nearly three hours on the day of the incident while she was away in Sonkacch for a job interview. Tanish reportedly informed the family about Khyati’s death. The mother has raised serious questions about his movements, claiming he left the house and later returned to record a video, a detail she says needs urgent scrutiny.

Fresh Evidence Emerges

The case has gained new momentum with the surfacing of CCTV footage showing Tanish entering Khyati’s house. The family has described the video as crucial evidence and is pressing authorities to treat it seriously in their probe.

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Adding to the suspicion is a message allegedly written by Khyati, which reads, “Mom, you have taken my life.” Varsha Jain has cited the death of Bhopal-based actress Twisha Sharma as a reason for fearing similar foul play in her daughter’s case.

Police Stand

Police officials have confirmed they are questioning Tanish and examining all angles, but are currently treating the case as a possible suicide. Senior officers stated that the investigation is ongoing and that further action will depend on key forensic inputs, including the awaited cyber report and viscera analysis. They emphasized that no concrete conclusions have been reached yet.

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The prolonged delay in registering a formal case, now stretching to 25 days, has left Khyati’s grieving family deeply dissatisfied. They continue to demand swift justice and transparency, insisting that the circumstances surrounding the young student’s death point toward murder rather than suicide.