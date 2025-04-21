Mother Had Been Threatening to Kill My Father: Former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash's Son After Brutal Murder

Updated April 21st 2025, 13:01 IST
Bengaluru: The murder of former Karnataka DGP Om Prakash has taken a shocking turn, with fresh details coming to light during the police investigation. His son has told the police that his mother, Pallavi, had earlier threatened to kill his father.
News agency PTI, quoting sources, reported that Pallavi and Om Prakash were having a heated argument on Sunday when she suddenly threw chilli powder in his face and then attacked him with a knife.
Om Prakash, who once held the top post in the Karnataka Police, was found murdered at his home in Bengaluru’s HSR Layout on Sunday. He was 68 years old.
Police said his body was found on the ground floor of his three-storey house, lying in a pool of blood with several injuries. His wife Pallavi and daughter Kruthi were in the house at the time of the incident.
His son Karthikesh has filed an FIR, in which he mentioned that his mother Pallavi has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is undergoing treatment. He added that she often shows signs of delusion and behaves unusually.
The investigation is ongoing, and police are trying to understand the exact sequence of events that led to the murder.
