Mother, Son Killed As Speeding SUV Rams into Family on Footpath in Ahmedabad; Driver Arrested

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly ramming a speeding car into a family resting on the footpath beside a school in the Nikol area of Ahmedabad. The accident resulted in the death of two people. The accused has been identified as Viral Savjibhai Chaudhary, a resident of Nana Chiloda in Ahmedabad, who was operating his personal vehicle at the time of the incident.

According to Ahmedabad Police, a woman sustained critical injuries in the accident and subsequently succumbed to her wounds, while two other individuals suffered serious injuries. The deceased have been identified as 30-year-old Punamben Jitendrabhai Nagvadiya and 15-year-old Sagar Jitendrabhai Nagvadiya. Ahmedabad Police identified the injured as 34-year-old Kartik Ashokbhai Vasoya and 34-year-old Snehalben Kartikbhai Vasoya.

During the inspection of the vehicle, police recovered six beer bottles from the vehicle. In connection with the recovery, a separate complaint under the Prohibition Act has been lodged against the accused at Nikol police station. Formal legal charges have been filed against the accused as further investigation continues.

Earlier on April 22, eight people, including three children, were killed while around 40 others were injured after a pickup vehicle overturned in the Kaparada area of Valsad district in Gujarat on afternoon, said police. According to Valsad Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh J Jadeja, the accident took place while the group was travelling to attend a social event.

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"Around 2 PM, in the Kaparada district. People were travelling to a social event when they met with an accident, and their pickup vehicle overturned. More than 40 people were injured, of whom eight people died, including three children, three women and two men," he told the media.