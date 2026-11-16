Moti Nagar Murder: CCTV Footage Shows 18-Year-Old Being Dragged to Trial Room Before Being Stabbed to Death

New Delhi: Chilling closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage has surfaced in connection with the brutal murder of a teenage employee inside a clothing showroom in west Delhi’s Moti Nagar area, capturing the harrowing final moments before she was fatally attacked. The victim, identified as Shabnam, initially reported by several outlets as 18 years old, worked at the garment store located near the Moti Nagar Metro Station.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening. According to the surveillance footage recovered from inside the showroom, the accused, identified as Suraj, entered the premises while the victim was seated. An altercation quickly erupted between the two, during which the accused grabbed the teenager by her hair and began repeatedly assaulting her. The video shows the victim sitting on the floor, crying and screaming as she tried to shield herself from the blows.

Moments later, the accused forcefully dragged her by her hair toward the showroom's trial room, where he allegedly slit her throat and stabbed her to death with a sharp-edged weapon before latching the door from the outside and fleeing the scene.

The crime came to light later that night when the showroom’s employer noticed Shabnam was missing around 7:30 PM. After reviewing the security cameras and realising the suspect had exited the store alone while the girl never came out, staff and neighbours searched the premises around 8:30 PM.

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They spotted her scarf lying outside the changing room and noticed blood seeping from beneath the closed door. Police were immediately alerted and arrived at the spot around 9:00 PM, recovering the victim’s body alongside a blood-stained knife. The body was subsequently sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Preliminary police investigations reveal that Suraj was previously acquainted with the victim and had been on friendly terms with her, though their relationship had soured in recent months. The victim's family alleged that the accused had been harassing and stalking her following a rejected marriage proposal and had physically assaulted her in the past.

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