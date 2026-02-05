In A First Since 2004, Motion of Thanks Passed in Lok Sabha Without PM Reply, Vote as Opposition Slogans Force House Adjournment | Image: Republic

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday following continuous sloganeering by Opposition members, even as the Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address was passed in the Lower House without a vote and without a reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Lok Sabha sitting, which began at 11 am, was adjourned soon after INDIA bloc MPs raised slogans targeting Prime Minister Modi and the Centre. The Opposition protested the alleged denial of the right to speak to Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

Despite the disruptions, the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu’s Address was passed in the Lok Sabha without division. The House was subsequently adjourned after the passage of the motion. Notably, the motion was cleared without the Prime Minister replying to the debate, amid continued Opposition protests.

Eight suspended MPs also staged a protest outside the House near the Makar Dwar, raising slogans and displaying a poster of Prime Minister Modi with the words “PM IS COMPROMISED”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Opposition MPs led by Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge raised the matter in the Upper House as well. The issue was discussed earlier during a meeting of Opposition leaders at Kharge’s office to chalk out a floor strategy for the day’s proceedings with Rahul Gandhi present in the meeting.

The Opposition has been protesting against the Centre, alleging that Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to address the Lok Sabha while seeking to raise concerns linked to former Army Chief General MM Naravane’s unpublished memoir on the 2020 India-China military standoff.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi is expected to reply to the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing discussion. He was scheduled to respond in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday; however, repeated disruptions and sloganeering forced the Speaker to adjourn the House without the reply.

In the Lok Sabha, the Motion of Thanks was moved by Sarbananda Sonowal and seconded by BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, with 18 hours allotted for discussion. In the Rajya Sabha, the motion was moved by BJP MP Sadanand Master.