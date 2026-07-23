'Move Forward With Compassion...': Shubman Gill Reacts To Students' Protest
Cricketer Shubman Gill on Thursday reacted to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led students' protest in Delhi and Mumbai over NEET-UG paper leak.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: Cricketer Shubman Gill on Thursday reacted to the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led students' protest in Delhi and Mumbai over NEET-UG paper leak.
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In a post on Instagram, Gill wrote, “As a young Indian, I believe our generation deserves every opportunity to learn, dream and shape the future we all aspire to. I have immense respect for every young person who believes in making their voice heard peacefully. Education has the power to shape our nation's future. I hope we move forward with compassion, mutual respect and keeping the best interests of every student at heart.”
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