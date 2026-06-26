'Move Or Get Hurt': Jaipur Momo Vendor Injured During VIP Route Clearance, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Jaipur: A disturbing video purportedly showing a woman momo vendor being injured during a police clearance drive ahead of a VIP convoy in Rajasthan has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with many questioning whether the livelihood of a street vendor was sacrificed for a high-security movement.

The incident, reported from Jaipur's Mahal Road, has gone viral on X, with users alleging that the woman sustained burn injuries after boiling water from her momo cart spilled on her during a police and municipal clearance operation conducted ahead of a VIP movement.

The viral footage shows the woman crying in pain while bystanders gather around the damaged cart. According to her family, the woman was earning her livelihood through the roadside momo stall when officials asked vendors to immediately vacate the route. During the ensuing commotion, the cart allegedly overturned, causing boiling water to spill on her and leaving her with serious burn injuries.

Video Goes Viral, Triggers Public Anger

The incident has ignited a fierce debate online, with thousands of users accusing authorities of using excessive force against small vendors in the name of VIP security.

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Many social media users questioned whether adequate care was taken while removing street vendors and demanded accountability for the woman's injuries. The videos have been widely shared across platforms, with calls for action against those responsible.

Probe Ordered

Following public outrage, authorities have ordered an inquiry into the incident.

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According to reports, the woman was allegedly injured during a municipal clearance drive to remove unauthorised roadside vendors before a VIP convoy passed through the area. Officials have stated that the matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

What The Family Alleges

The woman's family has alleged that officials acted hastily while clearing the road and that the cart was overturned during the operation, resulting in boiling water falling on her.

Authorities have not yet publicly confirmed these allegations and the circumstances leading to the injuries remain under investigation.

Outrage Over 'VIP Culture'

The incident has once again reignited the debate over "VIP culture," with critics arguing that ordinary citizens and small vendors often bear the brunt of security arrangements for political dignitaries.