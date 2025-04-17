Move Over Finland, India Is The World's Happiest Country As Per Global Survey

New Delhi: In a big shift, India has claimed the title of the “World’s Happiest Country” for 2025, overtaking Finland, according to the latest Ipsos World Happiness Survey, among 30 countries surveyed. With a remarkable 88 per cent of Indians reporting that they are happy, the survey highlights that happiness in India goes beyond cultural clichés, pointing instead to a deeper sense of optimism and contentment across the nation.

The global average happiness rate stands at 71 per cent, with 29 per cent of people worldwide expressing unhappiness. The Netherlands follows closely behind at 86 per cent. Meanwhile, Hungary recorded the lowest happiness level, with just 45 per cent of its citizens identifying as happy, one of the lowest figures since IPSOS began tracking global happiness in 2011.

Age, Family and Money: What Makes Us Happy?

According to IPSOS, Happiness tends to follow a U-shaped pattern for men—high in youth, dipping during middle age, and rising again in later years. However, this trend doesn't hold the same for young women, whose happiness levels remain steady from their 20s into their 60s.

People in their 60s and 70s report the highest levels of happiness (75 per cent and 76 per cent respectively), while those in their 50s are the least content, with only 68 per cent saying they feel happy.

What Affects Our Emotions?

Across age groups, income brackets, and countries, financial concerns consistently top the list as the main source of unhappiness. Among those who are unhappy, 58 per cent blame their financial situation, yet only 24 per cent credit money for their happiness.