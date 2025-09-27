'Moving At Double Engine Speed': PM Modi Praises Odisha's Progress While Launching BSNL 4G

Jharsuguda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, during his address in Jharsuguda, Odisha, following the inauguration of multiple development projects, said that the state is advancing at the speed of a “double engine,” with new projects worth thousands of crores of rupees underway for the development of the state and the country.

He also announced the launch of BSNL’s indigenous 4G services and the approval of new semiconductor units. “A year and a half ago, during the assembly elections, the people of Odisha had resolved to move forward with a new commitment, and that commitment was Developed Odisha. Today, we are seeing that Odisha has started advancing at the speed of a double engine.

Today, once again, for the development of Odisha, for the development of the country, work on projects worth thousands of crores of rupees has begun. From today, a new avatar of BSNL has also emerged. BSNL's indigenous 4G services have been launched,” PM Modi said. “ I have always had faith in the potential of Odisha and the talent of its people. Nature has blessed Odisha with many gifts. Odisha has seen decades of poverty, but this decade will take the people of Odisha towards prosperity. For this, our government is bringing major projects to Odisha. The central government has recently approved two semiconductor units for Odisha,” he added.

PM Modi highlighted the government’s focus on providing basic facilities to the poor and marginalised and said nearly 50,000 'pucca' houses have been approved for families in Odisha. “Our major emphasis is on providing basic facilities to the poor, Dalits, backward classes, and tribals.

When a poor family gets a pucca house, not only the present but also the lives of future generations become easier. Our government has provided pucca houses to more than 4 crore poor families across the country. In Odisha, too, the work of constructing thousands of houses is underway.

Today, house approval has been given to nearly 50,000 families,” he said. PM Modi highlighted the government's resolve to make in India and spoke of the recent fillip given to the shipbuilding industry with a package of 70,000 crores. "It is our resolve that from chip to ship, India must be self-reliant in everything.

Any country that wants to be economically strong gives great importance to shipbuilding. Whether it is trade, technology, or national security, shipbuilding provides benefits in every field. Any country that wants to be economically strong places a lot of emphasis on large-scale shipbuilding.

Whether it's trade, technology, or the country's security, shipbuilding benefits everywhere. If we have our own ships, there will be no hindrance in imports and exports with the world during times of crisis. Therefore, the BJP government has approved a package of 70 thousand crore rupees for large-scale shipbuilding in the country," he said.

With Navratri ongoing, the Prime Minister said he was fortunate to have darshan of Maa Samalei and Maa Ramachandi Devi. “The festival of Navratri is underway, and in these sacred days, I have had the good fortune to have darshan of all of you on this land of Maa Samalei and Maa Ramachandi Devi. Your blessings are our strength. I bow to all of you,” he added.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati were also present as the Prime Minister inaugurated development projects worth more than Rs 60,000 crore. The projects cover telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing.

In telecommunications, the Prime Minister commissioned more than 97,500 4G mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore using swadeshi technology, including over 92,600 4G sites by BSNL. Over 18,900 4G sites funded under the Digital Bharat Nidhi will connect around 26,700 unconnected villages in remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas, serving over 20 lakh new subscribers.

These towers are solar-powered, making them India’s largest cluster of green telecom sites. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for important railway projects, including the Rail Flyover at Sambalpur-Sarla, the doubling of the Koraput-Baiguda line, and the Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur line, which will boost freight and passenger movement in Odisha and neighbouring states.

He flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat), providing affordable connectivity and supporting tourism and local employment. Healthcare infrastructure received a boost with the foundation stone laid for the upgradation of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Sambalpur into world-class super-speciality hospitals.

The upgrades will include enhanced bed capacity, trauma care units, dental colleges, maternal and child care services, and expanded academic infrastructure. PM Modi also laid foundation stones for the expansion of eight IITs, creating capacity for 10,000 new students over the next four years, alongside multiple initiatives to strengthen technical education and skill development in Odisha.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi praised PM Modi for launching the Subhadra Yojana in Odisha, which benefits one crore women with Rs 10,000 annually. “After the massacre in Pahalgam, India's response to terrorists in Pakistan has altered India's strategic doctrine. Ever since we formed the government, you have come to Odisha seven times.

Last year, you were here on your birthday and launched the Subhadra Yojana for our mothers and sisters. Today, more than 1 crore women receive Rs 10,000 annually,” he said. The Prime Minister also distributed sanction orders to 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, which provides pucca houses and financial assistance to vulnerable rural families, including persons with disabilities, widows, individuals suffering from terminal illnesses, and victims of natural calamities.