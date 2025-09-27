PM Modi Flags Off Berhampur-Udhna Amrit Bharat Express; Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 60,000 Cr In Odisha

Jharsuguda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated multiple development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha's Jharsuguda district. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also present on the occasion. The Prime Minister was felicitated by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and the Chief Minister.

The slew of projects spans across telecommunications, railways, higher education, healthcare, skill development, and rural housing sectors, among others. In the field of telecom connectivity, the Prime Minister will commission more than 97,500 4G mobile towers built at a cost of around Rs 37,000 crore with swadeshi technology.

This includes more than 92,600 4G technology sites commissioned by BSNL. Over 18,900 4G sites have been funded under the Digital Bharat Nidhi, which will connect around 26,700 unconnected villages in remote, border, and left-wing extremism-affected areas, serving over 20 lakh new subscribers.

These towers are solar-powered, making them India's largest cluster of green telecom sites and a step forward in sustainable infrastructure. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation important railway projects that will boost connectivity and regional growth.

These include the foundation stone for the Rail Flyover at Sambalpur-Sarla, dedication to the nation of the doubling of the Koraput-Baiguda line, and the Manabar-Koraput-Gorapur line. These projects will significantly improve freight and passenger movement in Odisha and neighbouring states, strengthening local industries and trade.

According to an official release, the Prime Minister also flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express between Berhampur and Udhna (Surat), providing affordable and comfortable connectivity across states, supporting tourism, creating employment opportunities, and linking key economic districts.

Healthcare infrastructure in Odisha also received a significant boost during the Prime Minister's visit. He laid the foundation stone for the upgradation of MKCG Medical College in Berhampur and VIMSAR in Sambhalpur into world-class super-speciality hospitals. The upgraded facilities will include enhanced bed capacity, trauma care units, dental colleges, maternal and child care services, and expanded academic infrastructure, ensuring comprehensive health services for the people of Odisha.

PM laid the foundation stones for the expansion of eight IITs, which will create capacity for 10,000 new students over the next four years.

He also launched multiple initiatives of the Odisha Government to strengthen technical education and skill development. While addressing the gathering, Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi lauded PM Modi for launching the Subhadra Yojana in the state, which he said benefited one crore women with Rs 10,000 annually.

"After the massacre in Pahalgam, India's response to terrorists in Pakistan has altered India's strategic doctrine. Ever since we formed the government, you have come to Odisha seven times. Last year, you were here on your birthday and launched the Subhadra Yojana for our mothers and sisters. Today, more than 1 crore women receive Rs 10,000 annually," CM Majhi said.

The Prime Minister also distributed sanction orders to 50,000 beneficiaries under the Antyodaya Gruha Yojana. The scheme provides pucca houses and financial assistance to vulnerable rural families, including persons with disabilities, widows, individuals suffering from terminal illness, and victims of natural calamities.