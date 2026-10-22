MP: 2 Killed, 5 Injured After Dussehra Procession Comes in Contact with 11 KV Power Lines in Jabalpur

Jabalpur: Two people were killed and nearly five to seven others sustained injuries after a Dussehra procession came in contact with 11 KV power lines in the Majholi area of Jabalpur district, police said. According to Majholi Police Station House Officer (SHO) Purva Chaurasia, the incident occurred on Wednesday night when members of an organising committee were transporting idols, including one from the Civil Lines area, to Narela Pond for immersion.

Providing details of the incident, SHO Purva Chaurasia said, “Last night, a Dussehra procession was taking place in Majholi. The organising committee was transporting idols, including one from the Civil Lines area, towards Narela Pond, the designated site for immersion. While in transit, the procession passed beneath 11 KV power lines; contact with these lines resulted in an electric shock, leading to the deaths of two individuals and leaving five to seven others injured.”

She said demands had been raised for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) and that the necessary legal procedures and investigation were underway. “There have been demands for an FIR to be filed; the necessary legal procedures and an investigation are currently underway to facilitate this,” the SHO said.

Responding to allegations that no action had been taken despite discussions at a Shanti Samiti (Peace Committee) meeting regarding the removal or adjustment of the power lines, Chaurasia said a junior engineer had attended the meeting and assured the committee that the lines would be raised.

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“A Junior Engineer (JE) was present at the Peace Committee meeting and had indicated that, much like what was done on a previous occasion, the lines would be raised; he had assured that the situation would be assessed and addressed accordingly,” she said. The SHO added that the administration was taking appropriate legal action and that senior officials had been informed about the developments.

“The administration is taking appropriate legal action, and senior officials have been duly informed of the developments,” she said. Further details are awaited.