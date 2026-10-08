MP Ashok Mittal Bats for Education-Led Growth as India Looks Towards Next 25 Years

New Delhi: Education, youth development and nation-building emerged as key themes at Seva Sankalp: Rashtranirman Ke 25 Saal in New Delhi, where political leaders, faith representatives, diplomats and sporting champions came together to reflect on India's development journey and priorities for the next 25 years.

The event was convened by Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal, Rajya Sabha MP and Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, as part of a gathering marking 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life and governance journey.

With India looking towards its long-term development goals, the programme placed the younger generation and their role in nation-building at the centre of the discussion. Seven young participants led a Seva Sankalp pledge focused on service, responsibility and contribution to the country.

Education & Youth Key to India's Next Phase of Growth

Speaking at the gathering, Mittal stressed the need to look beyond the achievements of the past 25 years and focus on India's future, with young people playing a central role in the country's growth.

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“For me, this is not merely a celebration; it is a yagna to remember the 25-year journey of a man who has devoted a very large part of his life to public service,” Mittal said.

“From Gujarat to Delhi, the journey of Narendra Modi ji has been one of public responsibility, trust and service. The last 25 years give us much to remember and celebrate, but our eyes must also be on the next 25,” he added.

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Call for Focus on India's Development Journey

The event featured a documentary presentation, cultural performances and the launch of a song commemorating 25 years of governance. Representatives of different faith traditions also participated in the programme, with discussions centred on service, harmony and national responsibility.

The gathering also saw the felicitation of Indian athletes who represented the country at the 2026 Asian Games. Athletes from wrestling, athletics, shooting, rowing and hockey were among those honoured for their sporting achievements.

Representatives of diplomatic missions from countries including Nicaragua, Chad, Burundi, Liberia, Madagascar, Jordan, Russia, Cameroon, Botswana, Lesotho, Venezuela, Angola, Burkina Faso, Niger and Israel were also present.

The programme concluded with Sounds of Seva, a musical presentation highlighting India's cultural and spiritual diversity.