MP Horror: Farmer Killed After Being Run Over by Thar in Land Dispute | Image: Representative Image

New Delhi: A farmer was brutally murdered, allegedly by a local BJP leader named Mahendra Nagar, over a land dispute in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, he was first beaten with sticks and rods, and then he was allegedly run over by a Thar on Sunday afternoon.

The farmer's daughters, who tried to save their father, were also assaulted, reports said.

“When I went to save my father, they pushed me down, sat on me, tore my clothes, and fired shots to scare us,” said one of the daughters of the murdered farmer.

According to locals, fear-struck villagers stood as silent spectators. The accused allegedly also prevented anyone in the village from taking the injured farmer to the hospital for nearly an hour after the incident, which led to his death.

The farmer was attacked when he was going to the field with his wife, said sources.

Recounting the horror, one of the daughters of the farmer said, “My mother and father were going to the fields when Mahendra, Harish, and Gautam attacked them. Then they ran over my father with the Thar. He screamed, but no one dared to help, as the attackers were armed with guns."

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP–Bamori) Vivek Asthana confirmed the incident and motive behind this brutal murder, stating that this was a long-running land feud between the deceased farmer and a relative of the accused local BJP leader.

A case has been registered against 14 persons, including accused Mahendra Nagar, his sons Nitesh and Devendra, wife Kamlesh Bai Nagar, nephew Jitendra, and two other women from the Nagar family, under multiple Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to murder, criminal conspiracy, assault, and outraging the modesty of women.