MP Horror: Girl’s Throat Slit in Broad Daylight Inside Hospital as Staff Look On; Suspect Arrested

Madhya Pradesh: In a dreadful lapse of hospital security in Madhya Pradesh, a 19-year-old, class 12 girl, Sandhya Chaudhary, was brutally murdered by a man obsessed with her.

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh on June 27, when the girl was murdered in full public view and no one intervened, raising questions over humanity and public safety.

Hospital Turned Murder Ground

A place where lives are saved turned into a place where someone was killed in a matter of minutes, as could be seen in the bone-chilling footage from the incident's location, which surfaced on Monday.

The gruesome act was carried out in the government district hospital of Narsinghpur, where the accused named Abhishek Koshti, slit the Sandhya's throat while bystanders including the hospital staff stood there frozen. Some even passed by the girl's bleeding body as she slowly lost her life on the hospital floor.

Security Guards To Doctors, No One Intervened

Abhishek, wearing a black shirt, was recorded in a phone camera footage slapping Sandhya, throwing her to the ground, pinning her down by sitting on her chest, and then slashing her throat with a knife.

Shockingly, this incident occurred in broad daylight inside the emergency wing, despite two security guards being posted outside the trauma center. Inside, there were multiple hospital staff members, including a doctor, nurses, and ward boys, and still no one stopped the killer.

Failed To Kill Himself Then Fled The Scene

The attack merely lasted two minutes, after which, the assailant attempted to slit his own throat, failed and then fled the hospital on a bike parked in the hospital. He had reportedly been roaming around the hospital since noon, likely waiting to victimize Sandhya. The two spoke briefly outside room number 22 before the confrontation turned fatal. Sandhya died on the spot.

“The accused told the police that he had been un a relationship with the woman for the past two years. For the last two weeks, he was probably harassing her,” said the Superintendent of Police (SP, Narsinghpur) Mrigakhi Deka, while informing the media that the accused has been arrested.

The police further informed that there are eyewitnesses to the incident, and CCTV cameras installed in the hospital have captured the incident. Moreover, the episode unfolded in front of doctors and nurses.

“We have recovered the knife and the statement of the parent of the woman, yet to be recorded, We would take their statement and then follow the further action into the matter accordingly,” added the SP.

Family Enraged By The Incident

Sandhya had left her home around 2 pm after informing her family that she was visiting a friend's sister-in-law in the maternity ward.

Next, the family was informed about the tragedy around 3:30 pm, and by the time they reached the hospital, her body was still lying at the crime scene. Enraged, the family blocked the road outside the hospital.

The protests continued until 2 AM after assurances of strict action against the accused and those responsible for the security collapse.

Patients Lost Faith In Hospital Security